Is Boise State’s running back room better in 2025? One player believes so
Practice after practice, Malik Sherrod flashes his numerous gifts in Boise State’s backfield.
Sherrod, a sixth-year transfer running back from Fresno State, was a spring standout for the Broncos on offense and special teams. The 5-foot-8, 177-pound spark plug has shown even more of his vision and big-play capabilities during fall camp.
“Malik Sherrod, he’s a very talented player,” redshirt freshman running back Sire Gaines said. “He’s very exciting to watch. When he gets out there, he’s explosive. He has fun playing the game. He brings a style that we need as a whole collective of running backs. He brings that fearless mentality, he brings vision out there.
“Him being six years into this, he helped us. He helped us grow in how we watch film. He helped us grow in how we participate on the field, how we practice and how we grow on the field.”
Sherrod signed with rival Fresno State out of high school and spent five seasons with the Bulldogs, logging 324 carries for 1,634 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 59 passes for 349 yards. He was Fresno State’s lead back in 2023 and finished the year with 172 carries for 966 yards and nine TDs.
Sherrod entered the transfer portal in December and quickly landed with Boise State.
First-year Broncos offensive coordinator Nate Potter said Sherrod brings a little bit of everything to the table.
“He’s the ultimate competitor, which I love,” Potter said earlier in fall camp. “He’s very smart, he picks everything up really fast and he’s got unbelievable vision. He is the elder statesman in the room that provides that leadership, but also that experience. He’s not afraid of the moment. He’ll go out on third down and he’ll protect the quarterback, he’ll be there on goal line, he can return the ball for (special teams coach Stacy) Collins. He does everything. He provides a lot of spark for our offense.”
Boise State has ample depth in the backfield with Gaines, Sherrod, sophomore Dylan Riley and junior Breezy Dubar. Gaines, a redshirt freshman, was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Tuesday.
Despite losing Jeanty to the NFL, Gaines has sky-high expectations for the Broncos’ rushing attack.
“Our room, it got better,” Gaines said. “We lost Ashton, but we’re only improving. We lose one to improve some.”
Gaines isn’t worried about splitting carries with Sherrod, Riley or Dubar in a crowded Boise State backfield.
“At the end of the day, that’s the coaches’ game plan,” he said. “Everybody is going to eat. It’s not about us, it’s about the team.”