‘It reminds you that we live in a fallen world;’ Boise State’s Spencer Danielson on Charlie Kirk, 9/11 anniversary
At the top of his Monday press conference, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson spoke about the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
Kirk, a popular conservative political activist, was shot and killed last Wednesday while speaking at a public debate on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, approximately 45 miles south of Salt Lake City.
Here are Danielson’s full comments at the beginning of his Monday presser.
“Some hard things happened last week with the killing of Charlie Kirk. That’s hard. Regardless of where you’re at politically, religiously, that has nothing (to do) with what we’re talking about now. There’s a 31-year-old that was killed that now has a wife and two kids that are left behind.
“And then you have September 11th. And even talking with our team about September 11th, that was 24 years ago. The majority of our team wasn’t even alive when terrorists attacked our country and thousands were killed.
“It’s one of those weeks that just reminds you as a coach … my heart goes out to Charlie Kirk’s wife and his kids. And like I said, regardless of where you’re at religiously, politically, it reminds you that we live in a fallen world. And it reminds you that there’s a lot of darkness and wickedness out there. And for me, as a head coach, that is what I’m called to do is to build young men to be world-changers and champions in a life that definitely needs more leaders. That desperately needs people to stand up for (what’s) right, and that’s what I’m called to do.
“Even what Martin Luther King said: Darkness cannot drive back darkness; only light can do that. And that’s what we want to be as a football program. We want to be a light on a hill. Yes, we need to win football games and championships and all of that. That’s what every college football coach, that’s their job. No question, mine included. But I believe God has called me here to develop young men to be champions in life in a world that desperately needs leaders.
“I had a really good conversation with our team about that stuff last week and I’m excited to grow them. And that’s what I’m honored to do every single day is to build young men to create a tomorrow that is better than yesterday. And that’s what we’re all called to do.”
The Broncos (1-1) return to action this week with their Mountain West opener at Air Force (1-1, 0-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time.