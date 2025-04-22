Jacksonville Jaguars surge in Ashton Jeanty NFL Draft odds
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, and a new team has emerged as a co-favorite to land Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty.
In a recent appearance on NFL Live, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars are a “sleeper” to select Jeanty. The Jaguars hold the No. 5 overall pick.
The latest odds from DraftKings reflect Fowler’s reporting.
The Las Vegas Raiders remain a small favorite to draft Jeanty at +100, followed by the Jaguars (+135) and Chicago Bears (+350). The Raiders have the sixth pick while the Bears sit at 10th.
Jeanty, who ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior, is the consensus top running back prospect in the draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft will run Thursday through Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Here is a collection of opinions from draft analysts on where Jeanty will land.
1. Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
Rationale: “I’d rather Jeanty land behind a better offensive line than that of the Raiders — and also think Las Vegas would be better off drafting an offensive lineman or a wide receiver here. It’s obvious why they would like Jeanty, though, with the Boise State standout setting a PFF record with 152 missed tackles forced in 2024.”
2. Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 5 to Jacksonville Jaguars
Rationale: “This goes against everything I believe in when it comes to drafting the position. But this kid is special. And there isn't a great pick here for the Jaguars in this spot. So take a dynamic back — even if it’s only for the next five to six years.”
3. Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
Rationale: “The longer the wait for the draft, the more nit-picking goes on about top players. Jeanty isn't the perfect running back prospect to be taken in the top 10, but he’s a home-run hitter who can change a game. The Raiders need more play-makers, and they'll figure out their corner issue somewhere this weekend.”
4. Eric Edholm, NFL.com: No. 5 to Jacksonville Jaguars
Rationale: “I'm going to flip it around. Defensive tackle Mason Graham going here began to feel way too chalky for me recently. I just think Liam Coen will want to add a playmaker to his offense with the new regime’s first pick.”
5. Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: No. 5 to Jacksonville Jaguars
Rationale: “Why not? The Jaguars could go trenches here, or even take a receiver like Tetairoa McMillan to create a Twin Towers combination with Brian Thomas Jr. Instead, they boost the whole offense by adding the uber-talented Jeanty, significantly upgrading the running back room with someone who is both explosive and can do the little things in the passing game and as a pass protector. No more wasted touches in Jacksonville.”
