Judge declines to rule in Pac-12, Mountain West legal dispute
The Pac-12 and Mountain West returned to court on Tuesday for a motion to dismiss hearing, and Northern District Court Judge Susan van Keulen opted not to rule from the bench.
Van Keulen instead chose to assess the arguments and issue a ruling in the coming weeks.
“The Pac-12 Conference will continue to move forward with our legal action against the Mountain West Conference,” the Pac-12 said in a statement released after van Keulen’s decision. “We appreciate the Court’s consideration of the issues at today’s hearing, and we will await its decision. We remain confident in the strength of our position and remain focused on advancing academic excellence, athletic achievement, and the tradition that have defined the Pac-12 for more than a century.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the MWC had not issued a statement following van Keulen’s decision.
The Pac-12 filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the MWC last September over a poaching provision included in a scheduling agreement between the two conferences. The MWC filed a motion to dismiss the case last December, and the two sides failed to reach an agreement through mediation.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer to link up with current members Oregon State and Washington State, Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Texas State of the Sun Belt.
The MWC believes it is owed north of $150 million from the Pac-12 and the departing five schools, including $55 million in poaching penalties.
The Pac-12 argues that the poaching penalties are illegal and invalid.
“The Pac-12 remains committed to moving forward with legal action in response to the Mountain West’s attempt to impose so-called ‘poaching penalties,’ provisions we believe are unlawful and intended to obstruct our ability to act in the best interests of our student-athletes and member institutions,” the Pac-12 said in a July statement. “We are confident in the strength of our position.”
Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State are also suing the MWC over exit fees.
The MWC and remaining Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State agreed to a scheduling partnership for the 2024 football season that included an option for 2025. The Pac-12 had lost 10 of its 12 members to the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12.
The MWC announced last September that the scheduling agreement would not be renewed. One week later, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State all agreed to leave for the Pac-12. Fellow MWC member Utah State came aboard next, followed by Gonzaga and Texas State.