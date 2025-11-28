Key storylines developing in Boise State vs. Utah State Mountain West game
Boise State is still alive for a third straight Mountain West title game appearance as the Broncos take on Utah State in Friday’s regular-season finale.
The Broncos (7-4, 5-2) can clinch a spot in the championship game with a victory over the Aggies (6-5, 4-3) coupled with a San Diego State (9-2, 6-1) road win over New Mexico (8-3, 5-2).
The Aztecs and Lobos kicked off at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time, about 30 minutes before the start of the Boise State/Utah State game.
Boise State is the two-time defending MWC champion.
Here are some key storylines developing as the Broncos battle the Aggies.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Defending Bryson Barnes
Utah State senior quarterback Bryson Barnes, a frontrunner to win MWC Offensive Player of the Year, is equally dangerous with his legs and his arm.
Barnes entered Friday’s game with 2,502 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with four interceptions and eight rushing TDs.
Barnes ripped off a 27-yard run on the first play from scrimmage against Boise State and finished off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run. He lost a fumble on the Aggies’ next possession, and Boise State pulled within 7-3 on a 27-yard Colton Boomer field goal.
Penalty issues
Boise State, one of the most penalized teams in the MWC, had two massive penalties on Utah State’s opening drive.
Jeremiah Earby was twice called for pass interference, including a questionable call that wiped away an 80-yard pick-six on a curl route. The Aggies went on to take a 7-0 lead.
The Broncos had two false start penalties in the opening quarter as Utah State led 14-10 heading to the second.
Max Cutforth’s third start
With regular starting quarterback Maddux Madsen still sidelined with an unspecified lower leg injury, Max Cutforth made his third career start against the Aggies.
Cutforth, a redshirt sophomore, completed 1 of 5 passes on Boise State’s opening drive, including a big drop by Chris Marshall. He started 1 of 7 for 14 yards.
On Boise State’s third drive, Cutforth connected with tight end Matt Wagner for a 26-yard catch-and-run on third-and-short. Wagner then caught an 11-yard screen pass touchdown to give the Broncos a 10-7 first-quarter lead.
Cutforth delivered a perfect ball to Chase Penry on third-and-long to move the sticks near the end of the opening quarter. After one period, Cutforth was 7 of 15 passing for 84 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers.
Cutforth then hit Latrell Caples for a 23-yard gain to set up a first-and-10 just outside the red zone. He was nearly intercepted on his next throw, and Boise State went on to turn it over on downs on another Marshall drop. The slant pass was a bit behind him, but Marshall should’ve made the play.
Rushing defense woes
The Broncos have struggled to stop the run all season, and Utah State has already found plenty of success on the ground.
The Aggies opened the game with eight carries for 103 yards, including a Javen Jacobs 56-yard touchdown run late in the opening quarter that put Utah State back in front at 14-10.
Scoreboard watch
Boise State’s simplest path to the MWC championship game includes a San Diego State victory over New Mexico.
The Lobos received the opening kickoff in Friday’s game and marched 55 yards on 12 plays, seizing a 3-0 lead on a Luke Drzewiecki 37-yard field goal. New Mexico held the same 3-0 lead after one quarter of play.
Early in the second quarter, James Laubstein housed a 40-yard run on fourth-and-short for a 10-0 Lobos advantage.
San Diego State pulled within 10-7 midway through the second quarter on a Lucky Sutton one-yard run. The Aztecs then grabbed the lead on a 46-yard Donovan Brown touchdown reception with 59 seconds remaining in the half.
The Aztecs entered halftime leading 14-10.