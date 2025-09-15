Kickoff time announced for Boise State’s matchup with Appalachian State
Boise State will be playing in primetime during its next home game against Appalachian State.
FOX Sports and the Mountain West announced on Monday that the Saturday, Sept. 27 matchup between the Broncos (1-1) and Mountaineers (2-1) will begin at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time. The non-conference game will air live nationally on FS1.
Boise State had a bye last week after opening the season with a blowout loss at South Florida (34-7) and a big home victory over Eastern Washington (51-14). The Broncos kick off MWC play at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Air Force.
After beginning its season with wins over Charlotte (34-11) and Lindenwood (20-13), Appalachian State suffered a 38-22 road loss to Southern Miss last week. The Mountaineers out-gained Southern Miss 470-389 but were undone by three costly turnovers, including a 99-yard pick-six.
The Broncos hold a 1-0 all-time record against Appalachian State with a 17-14 victory at Albertsons Stadium in 1994.
Boise State is scheduled to play at Appalachian State in September 2027 to complete the home-and-home non-conference series. The Mountaineers compete in the Sun Belt Conference.
Boise State has sold out nine consecutive games at Albertsons Stadium, including all seven last year en route to a second straight MWC title and the program’s first College Football Playoff berth.
An announced crowd of 32,887 witnessed the Broncos’ take down Eastern Washington on Sept. 5. The official capacity of Albertsons Stadium during the 2025 season is 32,796 due to an ongoing renovation of the north end zone.
Following the north end zone renovation, Albertsons Stadium will have a capacity of approximately 35,000 for the 2026 season and beyond when Boise State joins the Pac-12 alongside fellow MWC teams Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.
Here is Boise State’s full schedule for the 2025 football season:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 34-7 loss
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 51-14 victory
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)