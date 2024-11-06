Latest Heisman Trophy odds: Ashton Jeanty still in top 4
With four games remaining in the regular season, Boise State junior running back Ashton Jeanty remains one of the favorites to lift the Heisman Trophy in December.
Jeanty is +450 to win the Heisman Trophy in the latest BetMGM odds, just behind Miami quarterback Cam Ward (+200), Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter (+200) and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+300). Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is a distant fifth at +2000.
Jeanty had another strong game in Boise State’s Nov. 1 victory over San Diego State, carrying it 31 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 31 yards.
“Ashton Jeanty, he’s the best player in the country,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after the 56-24 victory. “We’re getting everything thrown at us to stop the run, and he continues to wear out defenses and continues to lead this team.”
Through eight games, Jeanty has run for 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns on 190 carries. He is the nation’s leading rusher in yards and touchdowns.
Jeanty still has a chance to break Barry Sanders’ single-season NCAA rushing records of 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns. Jeanty is the first Boise State player to run for 100 or more yards in eight consecutive games.
Jeanty had a strong freshman season for the Broncos, running for 821 yards and seven touchdowns as a part-time player behind current Seattle Seahawks back George Holani. He had a bigger role last season with 220 carries for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 43 passes for 569 yards and five more scores.
Entering the 2024 season, BetMGM did not have listed odds for Jeanty as a Heisman candidate. Strong showings in Boise State’s opener against Georgia Southern (267 yards, six touchdowns) and a Week 2 loss to Oregon (192 yards, three touchdowns) vaulted Jeanty into Heisman contention.
“One of the things that makes him so different is his ability to stiff-arm,” Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said after the game. “He does a really good job with that stiff arm. You see it on film consistently.”
Jeanty is set up to have another big performance this weekend when the Broncos (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West) host Nevada (3-7, 0-4) at 6 p.m. Mountain time. The Wolf Pack ranks 80th nationally in rush defense at 156.4 yards allowed per game.
Ward, a transfer from Washington State, has completed 216 of 322 passes for 3,146 yards and 29 touchdowns with six interceptions this season. He has also run for three scores.
Ward has remaining games against Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Syracuse while Boise State plays Nevada, San Jose State, Wyoming and Oregon State down the stretch.