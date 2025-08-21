Let It Rain! Spencer Danielson turns on sprinklers at Boise State practice
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson had a creative idea to mimic Florida’s temperamental summer weather during Wednesday’s practice.
It was business as usual at the beginning of the session under sunny skies on the Broncos’ grass practice field. Out of nowhere, Danielson called for a team huddle and said practice was being halted due to lightning — a common occurrence in late-August and September football games in Florida.
Boise State opens the 2025 season next Thursday at South Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Mountain time.
The team headed to the locker room during the “lightning delay” with practice resuming on the artificial blue turf at Albertsons Stadium. Thunder blared over the stadium speakers as staff members sprayed down players and the field with hoses.
It was Danielson’s attempt to simulate a Florida summer storm ahead of next week’s game.
“I think he does that so we’re prepared for anything and everything,” cornerback Jeremiah Earby said after practice. “There’s never a situation we’re not prepared for, so even in-game situations that we rep — end of half, end of game — two plays where it’s third down and they need to get X amount of yards, X amount of points. He prepares us for so many situations, so when that situation does come, we’re kind of ready for it. We know what to look for, we know what we’re getting.”
Freshman edge rusher Bol Bol had no idea the “thunderstorm” was coming.
“There were rumors before, so I was just hearing stuff. But I didn’t know what it was,” Bol said. “We were on a grass field, practicing. Then all of a sudden, we get called inside. We were just confused, and then we’re back on The Blue. It was kind of a sudden change, but it gets us ready because you don’t know what’s going to happen down in South Florida.”
Danielson enjoys keeping players on their toes during practice. The energetic coach isn’t afraid to go off-script and see how the team reacts.
“We definitely expect the unexpected,” Earby said. “Like today, there was kind of a lot of rumors going around. Nobody really knew what was going on, but they knew there was going to be some adversity today. It’s always expect the unexpected with coach D. He’s going to come with the same lively energy, but you know there’s always going to be something else going on in the background.
“He’s one of a kind.”