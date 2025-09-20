Live updates, score: Boise State vs. Air Force
Boise State (1-1) kicks off Mountain West play on Saturday with a road game against Air Force (1-1, 0-1).
The Broncos have won two straight MWC titles under head coach Spencer Danielson.
Air Force suffered a 49-30 loss at Utah State last week while Boise State is coming off a bye.
The Broncos are favored by 10.5 points over the Falcons.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. Air Force game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
Second quarter updates
BSU defense holds: The Boise State defense stuffs Carson to force a turnover on downs. Broncos take over at their own 48.
First quarter updates
End of quarter: Boise State 14, Air Force 7. Falcons will have a fourth-and-two from just inside Boise State territory when play resumes.
Broncos touchdown: Dylan Riley may be Boise State’s No. 1 running back. The sophomore rips off his second touchdown of the game — this time from 34 yards out — to make it a 14-7 game, 2:38 left in the quarter.
Madsen’s return: Madsen will lead the offense for the upcoming drive. The injury didn’t look good, but he’s going to tough it out. That is one big brace on his left leg.
Falcons punt: Air Force gets one first down via penalty but Boise State’s defense forces a punt. Broncos take over at their own 32.
Touchdown Broncos: Dylan Riley punches it in from four yards out to get Boise State on the board. Broncos 7, Falcons 7, 7:09 remaining in the first quarter.
Madsen warming up: Madsen is back on the sideline and getting loose with a big brace on his left knee/leg. Broncos have a first-and-goal from the 8 following a roughing the passer penalty.
First-down Broncos: Cutforth delivers a dart to Latrell Caples for a 13-yard gain on third down to move the sticks. The Broncos needed that conversion.
No Madsen: As Boise State begins at the 25 on its second drive, Cutforth remains in the game.
Touchdown Falcons: Carson punches it in from two yards out to put Air Force up 7-0 early. A nightmare start for the Broncos, who could also be down Madsen.
Big play: Dylan Carson rips off a 64-yard run to set Air Force up with a first-and-goal at the 10.
Broncos punt: Cutforth’s third-down throw is incomplete, and Oscar Doyle punts it away to the Falcons. Air Force takes over at its own 26.
New QB: Backup quarterback Max Cutforth is in the game for Madsen.
Madsen down: Madsen takes a low hit on second down, gets up and immediately goes back down. It looks like an ankle injury, and it does not look good. He is able to walk off with some assistance.
Underway: Boise State will begin at its own 24.
Coin toss: Air Force wins the toss and defers to the second half. Boise State will get the ball first.
Pregame updates
Matchup predictor: According to ESPN FPI, Boise State has an 82.9 percent chance to win.
Weather: It’s a cloudy day in Colorado Springs. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s at kickoff with a small chance of showers.
Injury update: Boise State has three inactive players for today’s game: running back Breezy Dubar and edge rushers Bol Bol and Sterling Lane II.
