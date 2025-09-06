Live updates, score: Boise State vs. Eastern Washington
Boise State (0-1) will attempt to secure its first win of the 2025 season on Friday against Eastern Washington (0-1) at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos are coming off a 34-7 road loss to South Florida, while Eastern Washington fell to Incarnate Word in its opener, 31-21.
Boise State is favored by 31.5 points over the Eagles.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. Eastern Washington game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Second quarter updates
Touchdown Eagles: On fourth-and-one from the 5, EWU quarterback Jared Taylor goes in untouched to get the Eagles on the board. BSU 20, EWU 7, 8:53 to go in the half.
EWU threatening: Miles Williams hauls in a 36-yard catch over Jeremiah Earby to set the Eagles up with a first-and-10 in the red zone. BSU’s secondary woes continue.
BSU fails to score: The sloppiness returns to start the second quarter. Gaines bobbles the handoff on first down, then Madsen goes the wrong way on a second-down run play. Following an incomplete pass, Boomer hooks a 46-yard field goal attempt wide left. Three mistakes in four plays for the Broncos, who still lead 20-0.
First quarter updates
First-quarter stats: Boise State piled up 220 yards of total offense in the first quarter: 114 passing and 106 rushing. That’s the type of balance head coach Spencer Danielson was looking for.
End of quarter: Boise State 20, Eastern Washington 0. The exact start Boise State was looking for.
Eagles punt: Following the long touchdown, Boise State’s defense forces an immediate three-and-out. Broncos, leading 20-0, take over at their own 36 late in the first.
Touchdown Broncos: Madsen hits Ben Ford down the middle for a 60-yard touchdown. Ford was wide open, but Madsen hit him in stride. BSU 20, EWU 0, 2:49 to go in the quarter.
Fourth-down stop: On fourth-and-five from the BSU 40, Zion Washington gets a big pass breakup to force a turnover on downs. The BSU secondary has been a little shaky so far, but Mickey and Washington have both made big plays. 2:57 remaining in the opening quarter, Broncos still lead 13-0.
BSU punt: Boise State goes three-and-out as Matt Lauter comes up one yard short of the sticks on third down. Solid punt by new BSU punter Oscar Doyle, and EWU will begin at its own 39.
Eagles punt: Eastern Washington picks up one first down, but Boise State’s defense buckles to force a punt. Broncos will take over at their own 4 with 7:20 left in the period.
Touchdown Broncos: Gaines runs it in from eight yards out to give Boise State a quick 13-0 lead. A near-perfect start for Boise State coming off last week’s puzzling performance. 10:01 remaining in the opening quarter.
BSU takeaway: Mickey makes an immediate impact, ripping the ball away from receiver Jaxon Branch on third down. Broncos take over at the Eastern Washington 41, leading 6-0.
Lineup change: Notre Dame transfer Jaden Mickey gets the start at nickelback in place of Davon Banks, who had a rough game at South Florida.
Touchdown Broncos: Malik Sherrod flashes his balance on a 20-yard touchdown run. A three-play, 75-yard drive to start this one off for the Broncos. Colton Boomer’s PAT is blocked, but Boise State leads 6-0 early.
First-play fireworks: Sire Gaines gets the start at running back and runs through a massive hole up the middle for 46 yards on the first play from scrimmage. The exact start Boise State was looking for.
Underway: Boise State and quarterback Maddux Madsen will begin at its own 25.
Coin toss: Eastern Washington wins the toss and defers to the second half. Boise State will receive the opening kickoff.
Pregame updates
Weather: It’s a warm, late-summer evening in Boise. We will be in the upper 80s at kickoff with some light wildfire smoke.
Injury update: Boise State’s lone inactive player for tonight’s game is running back Breezy Dubar. Dubar also missed last week’s game against South Florida.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.