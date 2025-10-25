Live updates, score: Boise State vs. Nevada
Boise State will look to keep its perfect Mountain West record intact and stay in the College Football Playoff race on Friday against Nevada.
The Broncos (5-2, 3-0) are coming off a blowout victory over UNLV while the Wolf Pack (1-6, 0-3) suffered a tough 24-22 road loss to New Mexico last Saturday.
Boise State is favored by 21.5 points in the MWC matchup.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. Nevada game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
Second quarter updates
BSU injury: A’Marion McCoy is getting his right leg looked at. He is back in the game.
Broncos three-and-out: BSU fails to capitalize on the Earby pick and punts it back to the Wolf Pack. Nevada takes over at midfield following a poor kick.
BSU interception: Nevada tries a deep ball, and Jeremiah Earby makes a great play to haul it in. Broncos get it right back at their own 13.
BSU field goal: Sire Gaines gets stuffed on three consecutive carries from inside the 5. Colton Boomer splits the uprights from 22 yards out to make it a 3-3 game with 13:13 remaining in the half. Very disappointing for BSU to not punch it in there.
First quarter recap
End of quarter: Nevada 3, Boise State 0. Broncos will have it first-and-goal from the 4 when play resumes.
Third-down conversion: Madsen hits Chris Marshall for an 11-yard gain on third-and-long to move the sticks. BSU has a fresh set of downs at the Nevada 30.
Nevada field goal: Joe McFadden converts a 40-yard field goal to give the Wolf Pack a 3-0 lead with 3:50 remaining in the quarter.
Wolf Pack marching: Jones connects with Dakota Thomas for a 14-yard gain, and Nevada has a first down at the Boise State 39.
BSU punt: Maddux Madsen is badly off target on a third-down throw, and BSU opts to punt on the edge of field goal range. Nevada survives the interception and will begin at its own 20.
BSU interception: On the third play of the game, A’Marion McCoy picks off Nevada quarterback Carter Jones. Jones was under pressure and threw a poor pass. First-and-10 Broncos from their own 39.
Coin toss: Boise State wins the toss and defers to the second half. Nevada will get the ball first before a sparse homecoming crowd at Mackay Stadium.
Pregame recap
Weather update: It’s a pleasant evening in Reno. Mid-60s at kickoff with a slight chance of some light precipitation.
Injury update: Five Broncos will miss tonight’s game: Starters Ben Ford (wide receiver) and Zion Washington (safety) and reserves Davon Banks (nickelback), Chase Martin (linebacker) and Hall Schmidt (offensive tackle). Ford suffered a season-ending injury last week against UNLV.
