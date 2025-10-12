Live updates, score: Boise State vs. New Mexico
Boise State resumes Mountain West play on Saturday with a home game against New Mexico.
The Broncos (3-2, 1-0) are coming off a 28-7 loss to Notre Dame while the Lobos (3-2, 0-1) fell to San Jose State last week in their MWC opener, 35-28.
Boise State is favored by 14.5 points at Albertsons Stadium.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. New Mexico game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
First quarter updates
Lobos punt: The BSU defense forces a three-and-out with strong coverage in the secondary. Really good start for the defense. Broncos will have it at their own 26 when play resumes.
Turnover on downs: Boise State opts to go for it on fourth-and-five from the 27, and Maddux Madsen is sacked. I’m a little surprised the Broncos didn’t send Boomer out there for a field goal. Lobos take over at their own 32, trailing 3-0.
BSU interception: A’Marion McCoy picks off Layne at the Boise State 37. Not a great throw from Layne on that third-down play. The BSU defense has two quick takeaways in this one.
BSU field goal: New Mexico’s defense keeps Boise State out of the end zone, but Boomer converts a 24-yard field goal to give the Broncos an early 3-0 lead.
First-play fumble: New Mexico gets a delay of game penalty before running a play, and Jayden Virgin-Morgan gets a strip sack of Jack Layne on the first play. Marco Notarainni falls on the ball at the New Mexico 18. What a start for the Broncos.
Underway: Colton Boomer’s kickoff goes into the end zone. New Mexico begins at its own 25.
Coin toss: Boise State wins the toss and defers to the second half. New Mexico will get the ball first tonight.
Pregame recap
Kickoff time: Late start here as the Iowa/Wisconsin blowout is still on FS1. Not sure why FOX isn’t making the switch, but Boise State and New Mexico should start soon on FS2.
Betting odds: Boise State was a 16.5-point favorite for most of the week, but late money has come in on New Mexico to drive the line down to 14.5 points. I can’t fault bettors for backing the Lobos and head coach Jason Eck in this spot.
Injury update: Five Broncos will miss tonight’s game: defensive backs Davon Banks and Jaylen Webb, linebackers Chase Martin and Syncere Brackett-Lambey and offensive lineman Hall Schmidt. Banks and Schmidt are key reserves for Boise State.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.