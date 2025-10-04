Live updates, score: Boise State vs. Notre Dame
Boise State (3-1) hits the road to take on No. 21 Notre Dame (2-2) in a marquee non-conference game.
The Broncos have ripped off three straight victories following a Week 1 loss while Notre Dame is looking to extend its winning streak to three games.
Notre Dame has moved up to a 21.5-point favorite over Boise State.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. Notre Dame game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
First quarter updates
Backed up: After a false start penalty, BSU is backed up to its own 1. This is going to be tough against a strong defensive front.
Fourth-down stand: On fourth-and-goal from the 2, Notre Dame opts to go for it and the Broncos stuff Jeremiyah Love short of the goal line. Zion Washington had first contact in the backfield. Huge, huge stand for the BSU defense.
Tackle for loss: Davon Banks, starting at nickel in place of the injured Jaden Mickey, blows up a first-down play. Really good sign for the Broncos. Banks had a tough start to the season at South Florida.
Underway: Notre Dame will begin at its own 25.
BSU support: NBC play-by-play announcer Dan Hicks commented on the number of Boise State fans in the crowd. They are loud before kickoff.
Coin toss: For the first time all season, Boise State wins the coin toss. Broncos defer and will kick off to open the game.
Pregame updates
Irish Wear Green: Notre Dame is wearing its famed green uniforms today. The Irish are 7-1 in the green jerseys since 2010.
Weather: It’s a warm day in South Bend. Sunny and 86 degrees as kickoff looms.
More injuries: Mickey’s scratch isn’t surprising, but the Broncos will also be without starting tight end Matt Lauter and defensive tackle David Latu. The Lauter loss is huge for the Broncos.
Injury update: According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Boise State nickelback Jaden Mickey will not play today. Mickey, who transferred to Boise State from Notre Dame during the offseason, suffered a concussion in last week’s win over Appalachian State.
