Live updates, score: Boise State vs. San Diego State
Mountain West co-leaders Boise State and San Diego State will battle for first place in the rain and wind at Snapdragon Stadium.
The Broncos (6-3, 4-1) have won back-to-back MWC titles while the Aztecs (7-2, 4-1) are experiencing a resurgence under second-year head coach Sean Lewis.
An atmospheric river is moving through Southern California, dumping heavy rain over the last 24 hours. The natural grass field at Snapdragon Stadium will be slippery for Saturday’s game.
The Aztecs are favored by 2.5 points over the Broncos.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. San Diego State game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
First quarter updates
SDSU punt: Three drives, nine plays, zero first downs for San Diego State. Neither team appears to have an answer for the other team’s defense. BSU’s field position keeps getting better, and the Broncos will begin drive No. 4 at its own 46.
BSU punt: Same story for the Broncos, one first down and punt. Aztecs are pinned back at their own 6 after a nice Doyle punt. Doyle has been the game’s MVP so far.
MWC update: UNLV defeats Utah State in double overtime on a walk-off touchdown. The action at Snapdragon Stadium should be on CBS Sports Network shortly.
SDSU punt: Four drives, one first down. I’m not sure if this is great defense or terrible offense. Broncos have it back at their own 34.
BSU punt: Broncos get one first down but the drive stalls just shy of midfield. Punter Oscar Doyle pins San Diego State at its own 11 as Utah State and UNLV prepare for a second overtime period. Both teams missed field goals in overtime.
SDSU punt: The BSU defense returns the favor and forces a three-and-out of its own. This game might set a MWC record for total punts. Broncos get it right back at their own 27.
BSU punt: Broncos go three-and-out on their opening drive. Two Dylan Riley runs and a Cutforth incompletion. Aztecs will begin at their own 29.
Underway: After a touchback, Boise State will begin at its own 25.
MWC update: Utah State’s game-winning field goal attempt sails wide right. UNLV and Utah State are headed to overtime. Boise State and San Diego State will not start on CBS Sports Network.
Coin toss: San Diego State wins the toss and defers to the second half. Boise State will get first crack with the ball in Max Cutforth’s first career start at quarterback.
Pregame recap
MWC madness: UNLV ties the game with a field goal. Utah State will have two minutes and change remaining to re-take the lead.
Broadcast schedule: Utah State is holding on to a late 23-20 lead at UNLV. The Boise State/San Diego State game may not start on CBS Sports Network.
Betting update: San Diego State is now a 2.5-point favorite. The Aztecs opened -2.5, but the line dropped to -1.5 on Friday.
Injury update: No surprises on BSU’s injury report. The Broncos will be without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen, leading receiver Chris Marshall and left guard Jason Steele.
Weather update: San Diego has received more than one inch of rain in the last 24 hours, and intermittent showers are expected throughout tonight’s game.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.