Live updates, score: No. 25 Boise State vs. South Florida
The post-Ashton Jeanty era of Boise State football begins on Thursday with a stiff test on the road against American Conference contender South Florida.
The 25th-ranked Broncos are led by junior quarterback Maddux Madsen, the 2025 Mountain West preseason player of the year.
South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown returns to the lineup after missing the final eight games of his junior season with a broken leg.
The Broncos are favored by 5.5 points on the road at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. South Florida game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
First quarter
BSU fumble: Sherrod takes a big hit and fumbles on a third-down reception, and South Florida recovers the ball at its own 35. A promising opening drive ends with no points.
Running back rotation: Sherrod, Gaines and Riley all get touches on the opening drive.
Broncos on the move: Sire Gaines converts a third-and-one near midfield. Boise State has picked up two first downs on its opening drive.
Coin toss: South Florida wins the toss and defers to the second half. Boise State will begin the 2025 season with the ball.
Pregame Updates
Pregame coverage: ESPN seems more interested in the Micah Parsons trade than the South Florida/Boise State game. Typical ESPN.
Weather: Greater Tampa Bay has avoided afternoon thunderstorms today. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s at kickoff with 70 percent humidity at Raymond James Stadium.
Injury update: Running back Breezy Dubar is out for today’s game. He was fourth on the depth chart behind Sire Gaines, Malik Sherrod and Dylan Riley.