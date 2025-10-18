Live updates, score: Boise State vs. UNLV
Boise State and UNLV meet on Saturday in the most anticipated game of the Mountain West regular season.
The Broncos (4-2, 2-0) have defeated the Rebels (6-0, 2-0) in the last two MWC title games.
UNLV entered the day as one of 11 undefeated teams in FBS. Boise State has won 15 straight games at Albertsons Stadium, matching Alabama for the longest active streak in the country.
The Broncos are favored by 13.5 points in the MWC matchup.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. UNLV game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
Second quarter updates
Riley explodes: Dylan Riley takes a left toss and explodes around the corner for a 63-yard gain. Great blocking and running on that play.
Special teams woes: Special teams have been a major issue for BSU the last two seasons. My opinion: you’re either coaching it or allowing it to happen. Spencer Danielson has defended special teams coach Stacy Collins, but it’s getting harder and harder to explain away all the mistakes.
Touchdown Rebels: Jai’Den Thomas punches it in from one yard out. Broncos with two costly turnovers in the second quarter, and UNLV finally takes advantage. Boise State 14, UNLV 10, 9:33 left in the half.
Special teams miscue: Once again, the BSU defense stiffens and forces a punt, but Sherrod muffs this kick. UNLV falls on it at the BSU 16. Another special teams disaster for the Broncos.
Madsen picked: A poor throw by Madsen is deflected and intercepted by the Rebels. UNLV needed a spark and Laterrance Welch provided it. Rebels have it first-and-10 at the BSU 46.
UNLV punt: Rebels opt to punt and Malik Sherrod corrals the line-drive kick at the BSU 21. Risky play there by Sherrod, but he held onto it.
First quarter recap
End of quarter: Boise State 14, UNLV 3. Rebels will have a fourth-and-one from their own 34 when play resumes.
Touchdown Broncos: Madsen hits Chris Marshall for a 19-yard gain to the UNLV 35, and Cam Bates takes a reverse around the left side 35 yards to the house. That was a great play design by the Broncos. Boise State 14, UNLV 3, 1:14 to go in the quarter.
UNLV field goal: Rebels drive inside the red zone, but two false start penalties kill the drive. Ramon Villa drills a 38-yard field goal, cutting Boise State’s lead to 7-3. 3:10 left in the quarter.
Broncos punt: Madsen is sacked on third down, and BSU is forced to punt it back. Left guard Jason Steele was badly beaten on the play. Rebels take over at their own 45.
BSU injury: Ben Ford takes a big hit over the middle and is having his left leg looked at. Not good.
UNLV punt: The BSU defense holds and forces a second UNLV punt. Broncos, leading 7-0, will begin at their own 13.
Rebels on the move: UNLV picks up back-to-back first downs and reaches BSU territory for the first time today. Running back Jai’Den Thomas and Colandrea are electric.
Touchdown Broncos: Sire Gaines finishes it off with a two-yard touchdown run. A phenomenal start for the Broncos, who lead 7-0 with 11:26 remaining in the opening quarter.
Explosive run: Dylan Riley shows off his speed with a 31-yard run around the right side. Broncos have a first-and-goal at the 2.
Broncos marching: Maddux Madsen connects with Ben Ford for a 26-yard gain on third-and-long. Broncos are already in field goal range.
UNLV punt: Rebels go three-and-out as Jaden Bradley drops a perfect throw from Colandrea. Jaden Mickey was right there in coverage, but the pass should’ve been completed. Broncos take over at their own 40 following a poor punt.
First-play sack: Marco Notarainni sacks electric UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea on the first play. A great start for the BSU defense.
Underway: Colton Boomer’s kickoff is a touchback. UNLV begins the game at its own 25.
Pregame recap
Coin toss: Boise State wins the toss and defers to the second half. UNLV’s explosive offense will be on the field first.
Betting update: Based on social media, it looks like a lot of the general public is backing undefeated UNLV in this one. I get it with the Rebels coming in undefeated, but UNLV hasn’t faced a difficult schedule this season. Boise State is significantly more tested.
Weather: It’s a perfect day for football in Boise. Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 60s on a gloriously sunny day.
TV update: Houston defeats Arizona on a last-second field goal, 31-28. The Boise State/UNLV game will start on FS1.
Betting line: Boise State, which opened as an 11.5-point favorite over the Rebels, is up to -13.5. The over/under is set at 61.5 points.
Injury update: Defensive back Davon Banks, linebackers Samuel Brooks and Chase Martin and offensive tackle Hall Schmidt are all out for today’s game. Cornerback Sherrod Smith, who was listed as questionable, will play for the Broncos.
