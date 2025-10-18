Live updates, score: Boise State vs. UNLV

From the Smurf Turf in Boise, @unlvfootball tries to remain undefeated against 2-time defending MWC champ Boise State today! No FBS team has more road wins than the Rebels over the last 2 szns



Join @calebherring_, @stevecofield & me on @ESPNLasVegas & the @varsity app, LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/Qdn8qBcEJb