Mountain West announces 2025 football media days schedule

Boise State looking to three-peat in final MWC season

Bob Lundeberg

Ashton Jeanty hoists the Mountain West trophy.
Ashton Jeanty hoists the Mountain West trophy. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Boise State will participate in its final Mountain West Conference football media days session in mid-July. 

The 2025 MWC media days will be held July 16-17 at Circa Las Vegas, the conference announced on Thursday. Players will speak on July 16 with coaches appearing the following day. 

Boise State, the conference’s two-time defending champion, is heading off to the Pac-12 following the 2025-26 athletics season alongside fellow MWC schools Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State. Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference is also joining current Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State in 2026. 

The Broncos finished 12-2 overall last season and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Boise State earned a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team playoff and fell to Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal, 31-14. 

Boise State and UNLV have faced off in the last two MWC championship games. The Broncos won the 2023 meeting, 44-20, at Allegiant Stadium in greater Las Vegas and secured a 21-7 victory in a title game rematch last December at Albertsons Stadium. 

Boise State, which left the Western Athletic Conference for the MWC in 2011, is a six-time MWC champion: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2024. The Broncos will be going a three-peat in their final MWC season. 

Boise State has a favorable MWC schedule in 2025 with home matchups against Colorado State, Fresno State and UNLV. 

Here is the Broncos’ complete 2025 football schedule: 

Aug. 28 - at South Florida

Sept. 6 - Eastern Washington

Sept. 13 - Bye

Sept. 20 - at Air Force

Sept. 27 - Appalachian State

Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame

Oct. 11 - New Mexico 

Oct. 18 - UNLV

Oct. 25 - at Nevada

Nov. 1 - Fresno State

Nov. 8 - Bye

Nov. 15 - at San Diego State

Nov. 22 - Colorado State

Nov. 29 - at Utah State

The last non-Boise State MWC champion was Fresno State. The Bulldogs defeated the Broncos, 28-16, in the 2022 title game. 

Here is the full list of MWC football champions:

2024: Boise State

2023: Boise State 

2022: Fresno State

2021: Utah State

2020: San Jose State

2019: Boise State

2018: Fresno State

2017: Boise State

2016: San Diego State

2015: San Diego State

2014: Boise State

2013: Fresno State

2012: Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State

2011: TCU

2010: TCU

2009: TCU

2008: Utah

2007: BYU

2006: BYU

2005: TCY

2004: Utah

2003: Utah

2002: Colorado State

2001: BYU

2000: Colorado State

1999: BYU, Colorado State, Utah

