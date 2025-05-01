Mountain West announces 2025 football media days schedule
Boise State will participate in its final Mountain West Conference football media days session in mid-July.
The 2025 MWC media days will be held July 16-17 at Circa Las Vegas, the conference announced on Thursday. Players will speak on July 16 with coaches appearing the following day.
Boise State, the conference’s two-time defending champion, is heading off to the Pac-12 following the 2025-26 athletics season alongside fellow MWC schools Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State. Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference is also joining current Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State in 2026.
The Broncos finished 12-2 overall last season and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Boise State earned a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team playoff and fell to Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal, 31-14.
Boise State and UNLV have faced off in the last two MWC championship games. The Broncos won the 2023 meeting, 44-20, at Allegiant Stadium in greater Las Vegas and secured a 21-7 victory in a title game rematch last December at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State, which left the Western Athletic Conference for the MWC in 2011, is a six-time MWC champion: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2024. The Broncos will be going a three-peat in their final MWC season.
Boise State has a favorable MWC schedule in 2025 with home matchups against Colorado State, Fresno State and UNLV.
Here is the Broncos’ complete 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida
Sept. 6 - Eastern Washington
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame
Oct. 11 - New Mexico
Oct. 18 - UNLV
Oct. 25 - at Nevada
Nov. 1 - Fresno State
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State
Nov. 22 - Colorado State
Nov. 29 - at Utah State
The last non-Boise State MWC champion was Fresno State. The Bulldogs defeated the Broncos, 28-16, in the 2022 title game.
Here is the full list of MWC football champions:
2024: Boise State
2023: Boise State
2022: Fresno State
2021: Utah State
2020: San Jose State
2019: Boise State
2018: Fresno State
2017: Boise State
2016: San Diego State
2015: San Diego State
2014: Boise State
2013: Fresno State
2012: Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State
2011: TCU
2010: TCU
2009: TCU
2008: Utah
2007: BYU
2006: BYU
2005: TCY
2004: Utah
2003: Utah
2002: Colorado State
2001: BYU
2000: Colorado State
1999: BYU, Colorado State, Utah