Mountain West announces new media rights deal ahead of Pac-12 exodus

After months of speculation, the rebuilt Mountain West finally released its new media rights package beginning with the 2026-27 athletics season.

The MWC extended partnerships with CBS Sports and FOX Sports while adding two new partners: The CW Network and Kiswe, a direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

The deals with CBS Sports, FOX Sports and Kiswe run through the 2031-32 season. The CW Network agreed to a five-year deal that will expire in 2031.

“The partnerships with CBS Sports, FOX Sports, The CW Network, and Kiswe represent the broadest media distribution plan in the conference’s history, delivering unprecedented national linear visibility coupled with a creative and comprehensive digital presence,” MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a statement. “Aligning with three nationally recognized broadcast media partners and marquee streaming platforms powered by Kiswe’s expertise ensures that our student‑athletes showcase their athletic excellence, academic achievements, personal stories, and the pride they bring to their universities.”

CBS Sports will air 15 regular-season MWC football games per season. Fox Sports will show 12 regular-season games on FS1 and FS2 while The CW will get 13 games.

Kiswe will develop a new paid Mountain West app that streams all events not distributed by CBS Sports, Fox Sports or The CW. The new app will have monthly and annual subscription options.

“The Mountain West has an incredible vision for the future of their fan experience, and we are proud to be the technology partner powering it,” Kiswe CEO Glenn Booth said in a statement. “This ambitious project brings thousands of annual events across all sports into one seamless experience, built to deepen the connection between passionate fans and their favorite schools. We are thrilled to provide the infrastructure that helps the MW deliver this world-class streaming service to its member schools and their communities.”

According to Chris Vannini of The Athletic, Nevarez confirmed that the MWC legacy schools will not see a reduction in media rights payout. The current MWC deal pays around $3.5 million per school annually.

The MWC’s six remaining legacy schools are Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV and Wyoming. Grand Canyon joined the conference this summer as a non-football member.

Hawaii and UTEP will be full MWC members for the 2026-27 athletics season. Hawaii already competes in the MWC in football.

Northern Illinois is also joining the conference this summer as a football-only member. UC Davis is coming aboard as a non-football member.

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 this summer.

The Pac-12 previously announced media rights deals with CBS Sports, The CW and USA Network. Financial details of the Pac-12’s media rights deals have not been disclosed.

The MWC and Pac-12 are embroiled in two lawsuits over poaching penalties and exit fees.