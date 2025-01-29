Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez releases statement on conference realignment
As the Pac-12 looks to add at least one more football-playing member before 2026, Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez believes her conference will stick together into the 2030s.
The Pac-12, which poached Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State from MWC last year, is still eyeing UNLV, according to multiple reports.
Back in September, UNLV signed a memorandum of understanding with the MWC that guarantees the Rebels a lump sum payment of 24.5 percent of the poaching penalties the conference expects to receive from the Pac-12.
Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State and the Pac-12 are suing the MWC over poaching penalties and exit fees. The Rebels’ 2025 lump sum payment could wind up being substantially less than the $10- to 14-million they were promised.
The MWC filed a motion to dismiss the Pac-12’s lawsuit in November. A motion to dismiss hearing is scheduled for March 25 in the Northern District of California.
The Pac-12 is expected to add between one and six additional members in the coming weeks and months.
On Wednesday, Nevarez released a statement indicating that UNLV remains committed to the MWC.
Here is Nevarez’s full statement:
“A good deal of speculation has recently been offered by various media outlets regarding the current and future status of the Mountain West, and other collegiate athletic conferences. While I cannot and will not comment on other leagues, I can share some facts about the Mountain West.
“First, the seven member institutions who are the foundation of the Mountain West have fully committed to the future of the Conference. Each member has cemented that commitment by executing a Grant of Rights Agreement, effective July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2032.
“Second, the Conference and its foundational institutions are successfully executing a future membership strategy that will ensure the strength and stability of the Mountain West through June 30, 2026, and into the future.
“Third, in consultation with our advisors, we are actively engaged in the rapidly evolving and fluid media rights landscape to best position the Conference for the next iteration of our television agreement which would commence July 1, 2026.
“Finally, our priority is to protect our member institutions, student-athletes, and the Conference as a whole. The Mountain West is confident in its legal position and strategic plan to address the ongoing litigation with both the Pac-12 and several member institutions who have publicly expressed their intent to depart the Conference.
“I will continue to update our member institutions, fans, and other stakeholders on developments whenever possible as we work to ensure the current and future success of the Mountain West.”