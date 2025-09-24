Boise State Broncos ON SI

Mountain West football power rankings: After offensive outburst, Boise State reclaims top spot

UNLV survives road test against winless Miami (Ohio)

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State players celebrate a touchdown.
Boise State players celebrate a touchdown. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Mountain West appears to be a bit down this season with no dominant teams atop the conference. 

Boise State has already sustained a loss while UNLV continues to win in unimpressive fashion. 

Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings. 

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. Boise State

Last result: 49-37 road win over Air Force 

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 2-1, 1-0

Analysis: Boise State moves to the top of the power rankings on the back of its balanced offense, which is the best unit in the MWC. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Appalachian State, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)

2. UNLV

Last result: 41-38 road win over Miami (Ohio)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 4-0

Analysis: After roaring back to defeat winless Miami (Ohio), UNLV gets a much-needed bye week entering MWC play.

Up next: Saturday, Oct. 4 at Wyoming, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

3. Fresno State

Last result: 23-21 road win over Hawaii 

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 4-1, 1-0

Analysis: The Bulldogs held on to defeat Hawaii for their fourth consecutive victory. 

Up next: Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. Nevada, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

4. Utah State

Last result: 48-7 home victory over McNeese State

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 3-1, 1-0 

Analysis: The Aggies took care of business against McNeese State ahead of their second SEC road matchup of the season. 

Up next: Saturday at Vanderbilt, 10:45 a.m. (SEC Network)

5. New Mexico 

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 2-1

Analysis: Coming off a bye, the Lobos close non-conference play with their in-state rival. 

Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

6. San Diego State

Last result: 34-0 home victory over California 

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 2-1

Analysis: The Aztecs picked up the MWC’s biggest non-conference win to date with a shutout of previously undefeated California and star freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. 

Up next: Saturday at Northern Illinois, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

7. Air Force 

Last result: 49-37 home loss to Boise State 

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 1-2, 0-2

Analysis: Air Force’s offense is quite potent, but the Falcons have major issues to clean up on defense. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Hawaii, FS1, 2:10 p.m.

8. Colorado State

Last result: 17-16 home loss to UTSA

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 1-2

Analysis: Colorado State’s anemic offense ranks 115th nationally in points per game at 19.3.

Up next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports)

9. Hawaii

Last result: 23-21 home loss to Fresno State

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 3-2, 0-1

Analysis: In his return from injury, Micah Alejado threw three interceptions in the competitive loss to Fresno State. 

Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 2:10 p.m. (FS1)

10. San Jose State

Last result: 31-28 home victory over Idaho

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 1-2

Analysis: The Spartans needed a last-second field goal to escape with a win over FCS Idaho. 

Up next: Saturday at Stanford, 5:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

11. Wyoming

Last result: 37-20 loss at Colorado 

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 2-2

Analysis: The Cowboys fell behind 28-3 before scoring some late points at Colorado. 

Up next: Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. UNLV, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports)

12. Nevada

Last result: 31-16 loss at Western Kentucky 

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 1-3

Analysis: The Wolf Pack gets the week off before starting conference play. 

Up next: Saturday, Oct. 4 at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

