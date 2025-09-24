Mountain West football power rankings: After offensive outburst, Boise State reclaims top spot
The Mountain West appears to be a bit down this season with no dominant teams atop the conference.
Boise State has already sustained a loss while UNLV continues to win in unimpressive fashion.
Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
1. Boise State
Last result: 49-37 road win over Air Force
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 2-1, 1-0
Analysis: Boise State moves to the top of the power rankings on the back of its balanced offense, which is the best unit in the MWC.
Up next: Saturday vs. Appalachian State, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
2. UNLV
Last result: 41-38 road win over Miami (Ohio)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 4-0
Analysis: After roaring back to defeat winless Miami (Ohio), UNLV gets a much-needed bye week entering MWC play.
Up next: Saturday, Oct. 4 at Wyoming, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
3. Fresno State
Last result: 23-21 road win over Hawaii
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 4-1, 1-0
Analysis: The Bulldogs held on to defeat Hawaii for their fourth consecutive victory.
Up next: Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. Nevada, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
4. Utah State
Last result: 48-7 home victory over McNeese State
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 3-1, 1-0
Analysis: The Aggies took care of business against McNeese State ahead of their second SEC road matchup of the season.
Up next: Saturday at Vanderbilt, 10:45 a.m. (SEC Network)
5. New Mexico
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 2-1
Analysis: Coming off a bye, the Lobos close non-conference play with their in-state rival.
Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
6. San Diego State
Last result: 34-0 home victory over California
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 2-1
Analysis: The Aztecs picked up the MWC’s biggest non-conference win to date with a shutout of previously undefeated California and star freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.
Up next: Saturday at Northern Illinois, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
7. Air Force
Last result: 49-37 home loss to Boise State
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 1-2, 0-2
Analysis: Air Force’s offense is quite potent, but the Falcons have major issues to clean up on defense.
Up next: Saturday vs. Hawaii, FS1, 2:10 p.m.
8. Colorado State
Last result: 17-16 home loss to UTSA
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 1-2
Analysis: Colorado State’s anemic offense ranks 115th nationally in points per game at 19.3.
Up next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports)
9. Hawaii
Last result: 23-21 home loss to Fresno State
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 3-2, 0-1
Analysis: In his return from injury, Micah Alejado threw three interceptions in the competitive loss to Fresno State.
Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 2:10 p.m. (FS1)
10. San Jose State
Last result: 31-28 home victory over Idaho
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 1-2
Analysis: The Spartans needed a last-second field goal to escape with a win over FCS Idaho.
Up next: Saturday at Stanford, 5:30 p.m. (ACC Network)
11. Wyoming
Last result: 37-20 loss at Colorado
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 2-2
Analysis: The Cowboys fell behind 28-3 before scoring some late points at Colorado.
Up next: Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. UNLV, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports)
12. Nevada
Last result: 31-16 loss at Western Kentucky
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 1-3
Analysis: The Wolf Pack gets the week off before starting conference play.
Up next: Saturday, Oct. 4 at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)