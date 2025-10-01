Mountain West football power rankings: High-powered Boise State remains on top
The Mountain West is in desperate need of a signature non-conference victory, and Boise State has an opportunity to secure one on Saturday at No. 21 Notre Dame.
While the Broncos take on the Irish, Week 6 of the college football season will feature a slate of four intraconference MWC games.
Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
1. Boise State
Last result: 47-14 home victory over Appalachian State
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 3-1, 1-0
Analysis: With quarterback Maddux Madsen and a three-headed monster at running back, Boise State’s offense remains the top unit in the MWC.
Up next: Saturday at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
2. UNLV
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 4-0
Analysis: UNLV begins MWC play with a tricky road matchup against Wyoming.
Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
3. Fresno State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 4-1, 1-0
Analysis: Fresno State resumes MWC play riding a four-game winning streak.
Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
4. Utah State
Last result: 55-35 road loss to Vanderbilt
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 3-2, 1-0
Analysis: The Aggies were competitive in both SEC road losses to No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 16 Vanderbilt.
Up next: Saturday, Oct. 11 at Hawaii, 9:59 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
5. New Mexico
Last result: 38-20 home victory over New Mexico State
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 3-1
Analysis: Quarterback Jack Layne fired four more touchdown passes in the Lobos’ rivalry victory.
Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 8 p.m. (FS1)
6. Hawaii
Last result: 44-35 road victory over Air Force
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 4-2, 1-1
Analysis: Micah Alejado threw for 457 yards and three touchdowns as Hawaii upset Air Force on the road.
Up next: Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. Utah State, 9:59 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
7. San Diego State
Last result: 6-3 road victory over Northern Illinois
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 3-1
Analysis: San Diego State has the MWC’s best defense at 9.8 points allowed per game (sixth nationally), but the Aztecs remain a work in progress on offense.
Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
8. San Jose State
Last result: 30-29 road loss to Stanford
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 1-3
Analysis: Ranking the bottom five teams in the MWC is a crapshoot, but San Jose State gets the nod due to its strong showing for three-plus quarters last week.
Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 8 p.m. (FS1)
9. Air Force
Last result: 44-35 home loss to Hawaii
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 1-3, 0-3
Analysis: Air Force sinks further after another poor defensive showing against Hawaii.
Up next: Saturday at Navy, 10 a.m. (CBS)
10. Wyoming
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 2-2
Analysis: Wyoming has a chance to make a major statement this week against high-powered UNLV.
Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports)
11. Colorado State
Last result: 20-3 home loss to Washington State
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 1-3
Analysis: Colorado State, a preseason dark horse to make the MWC championship game, is trending in the wrong direction heading into conference play.
Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
12. Nevada
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 1-3
Analysis: Nevada’s tough start to MWC play begins with a road trip to Fresno State.
Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)