Mountain West football power rankings: High-powered Boise State remains on top

Broncos travel to Notre Dame this week 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos defensive back Ty Benefield.
Boise State Broncos defensive back Ty Benefield. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Mountain West is in desperate need of a signature non-conference victory, and Boise State has an opportunity to secure one on Saturday at No. 21 Notre Dame. 

While the Broncos take on the Irish, Week 6 of the college football season will feature a slate of four intraconference MWC games. 

Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings. 

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. Boise State

Last result: 47-14 home victory over Appalachian State 

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 3-1, 1-0

Analysis: With quarterback Maddux Madsen and a three-headed monster at running back, Boise State’s offense remains the top unit in the MWC. 

Up next: Saturday at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)

2. UNLV

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 4-0

Analysis: UNLV begins MWC play with a tricky road matchup against Wyoming. 

Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

3. Fresno State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 4-1, 1-0

Analysis: Fresno State resumes MWC play riding a four-game winning streak. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

4. Utah State

Last result: 55-35 road loss to Vanderbilt 

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 3-2, 1-0 

Analysis: The Aggies were competitive in both SEC road losses to No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 16 Vanderbilt. 

Up next: Saturday, Oct. 11 at Hawaii, 9:59 p.m. (Mountain West Network) 

5. New Mexico 

Last result: 38-20 home victory over New Mexico State 

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 3-1

Analysis: Quarterback Jack Layne fired four more touchdown passes in the Lobos’ rivalry victory. 

Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 8 p.m. (FS1) 

6. Hawaii

Last result: 44-35 road victory over Air Force 

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 4-2, 1-1

Analysis: Micah Alejado threw for 457 yards and three touchdowns as Hawaii upset Air Force on the road. 

Up next: Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. Utah State, 9:59 p.m. (Mountain West Network) 

7. San Diego State

Last result: 6-3 road victory over Northern Illinois 

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 3-1

Analysis: San Diego State has the MWC’s best defense at 9.8 points allowed per game (sixth nationally), but the Aztecs remain a work in progress on offense.

Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

8. San Jose State

Last result: 30-29 road loss to Stanford 

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 1-3

Analysis: Ranking the bottom five teams in the MWC is a crapshoot, but San Jose State gets the nod due to its strong showing for three-plus quarters last week. 

Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 8 p.m. (FS1)

9. Air Force 

Last result: 44-35 home loss to Hawaii 

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 1-3, 0-3

Analysis: Air Force sinks further after another poor defensive showing against Hawaii.  

Up next: Saturday at Navy, 10 a.m. (CBS)

10. Wyoming

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 2-2

Analysis: Wyoming has a chance to make a major statement this week against high-powered UNLV. 

Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports)

11. Colorado State

Last result: 20-3 home loss to Washington State

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 1-3

Analysis: Colorado State, a preseason dark horse to make the MWC championship game, is trending in the wrong direction heading into conference play. 

Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

12. Nevada

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 1-3

Analysis: Nevada’s tough start to MWC play begins with a road trip to Fresno State. 

Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

