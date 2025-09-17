Boise State Broncos ON SI

Mountain West football power rankings: With top teams idle, Utah State and New Mexico surge

Boise State, UNLV didn’t play in Week 3

Bob Lundeberg

Utah State Aggies head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Utah State Aggies head coach Bronco Mendenhall. / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images
Boise State and UNLV were among a group of five Mountain West teams that had a bye during Week 3 of the college football season. 

Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings. 

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. UNLV

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 3-0

Analysis: The Rebels will be away from Allegiant Stadium for three of their next four games, including a massive Oct. 18 showdown with Boise State. 

Up next: Saturday at Miami (Ohio), 10 a.m. (ESPNU)

2. Boise State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 1-1

Analysis: Boise State takes a break from non-conference play with a tricky road matchup against Air Force. 

Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

3. Fresno State

Last result: 56-7 home victory over Southern 

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 3-1

Analysis: The Bulldogs have ripped off three straight victories in impressive fashion after suffering a loss to Kansas to open the season.

Up next: Saturday at Hawaii, 9:59 p.m. (Spectrum Sports)

4. Utah State

Last result: 49-30 home victory over Air Force 

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 2-1, 1-0 

Analysis: Senior quarterback Bryson Barnes accounted for five total touchdowns in the Aggies’ rout of Air Force. 

Up next: Saturday vs. McNeese State, 6 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

5. Air Force 

Last result: 49-30 road loss to Utah State

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 1-1, 0-1

Analysis: Three turnovers doomed Air Force in the loss to Utah State. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

6. New Mexico 

Last result: 35-10 road victory over UCLA

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 2-1

Analysis: The Lobos scored a massive win over Big Ten opponent UCLA. 

Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

7. Colorado State

Last result: Bye week 

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 1-1

Analysis: The Rams had a much-needed bye week after opening the season with two unimpressive performances. 

Up next: Saturday vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

8. San Jose State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 0-2

Analysis: Just like Colorado State, the Spartans needed a bye week to regroup. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Idaho, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

9. Hawaii

Last result: 23-3 home victory over Portland State

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 3-1

Analysis: After missing the last two games due to injury, quarterback Micah Alejado is expected to be back this week. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 9:59 p.m. (Spectrum Sports)

10. San Diego State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 1-1

Analysis: The Aztecs can make a statement on Saturday with a strong showing against California and star freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. 

Up next: Saturday vs. California, 8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network 

11. Wyoming

Last result: 31-6 home loss to Utah 

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 2-1

Analysis: As expected, the Cowboys were not competitive in a home loss to Utah. 

Up next: Saturday at Colorado, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

12. Nevada

Last result: 14-13 home loss to Middle Tennessee State 

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 1-2

Analysis: The Wolf Pack remain in the basement after squandering a fourth-quarter lead against Middle Tennessee State. 

Up next: Saturday at Western Kentucky, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

