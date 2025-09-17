Mountain West football power rankings: With top teams idle, Utah State and New Mexico surge
Boise State and UNLV were among a group of five Mountain West teams that had a bye during Week 3 of the college football season.
Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
1. UNLV
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 3-0
Analysis: The Rebels will be away from Allegiant Stadium for three of their next four games, including a massive Oct. 18 showdown with Boise State.
Up next: Saturday at Miami (Ohio), 10 a.m. (ESPNU)
2. Boise State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 1-1
Analysis: Boise State takes a break from non-conference play with a tricky road matchup against Air Force.
Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
3. Fresno State
Last result: 56-7 home victory over Southern
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 3-1
Analysis: The Bulldogs have ripped off three straight victories in impressive fashion after suffering a loss to Kansas to open the season.
Up next: Saturday at Hawaii, 9:59 p.m. (Spectrum Sports)
4. Utah State
Last result: 49-30 home victory over Air Force
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 2-1, 1-0
Analysis: Senior quarterback Bryson Barnes accounted for five total touchdowns in the Aggies’ rout of Air Force.
Up next: Saturday vs. McNeese State, 6 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
5. Air Force
Last result: 49-30 road loss to Utah State
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 1-1, 0-1
Analysis: Three turnovers doomed Air Force in the loss to Utah State.
Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
6. New Mexico
Last result: 35-10 road victory over UCLA
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 2-1
Analysis: The Lobos scored a massive win over Big Ten opponent UCLA.
Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
7. Colorado State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 1-1
Analysis: The Rams had a much-needed bye week after opening the season with two unimpressive performances.
Up next: Saturday vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
8. San Jose State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 0-2
Analysis: Just like Colorado State, the Spartans needed a bye week to regroup.
Up next: Saturday vs. Idaho, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
9. Hawaii
Last result: 23-3 home victory over Portland State
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 3-1
Analysis: After missing the last two games due to injury, quarterback Micah Alejado is expected to be back this week.
Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 9:59 p.m. (Spectrum Sports)
10. San Diego State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 1-1
Analysis: The Aztecs can make a statement on Saturday with a strong showing against California and star freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.
Up next: Saturday vs. California, 8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
11. Wyoming
Last result: 31-6 home loss to Utah
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 2-1
Analysis: As expected, the Cowboys were not competitive in a home loss to Utah.
Up next: Saturday at Colorado, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
12. Nevada
Last result: 14-13 home loss to Middle Tennessee State
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 1-2
Analysis: The Wolf Pack remain in the basement after squandering a fourth-quarter lead against Middle Tennessee State.
Up next: Saturday at Western Kentucky, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)