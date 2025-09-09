Mountain West football power rankings: UNLV bags big victory, Boise State gets back on track
Coming off a tough opening week, Mountain West teams played much better across the board in Week 2 of the college football season.
Here is the latest edition of our 2025 MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
1. UNLV
Last result: 30-23 home victory over UCLA
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 3-0
Analysis: The Rebels moved to 3-0 by holding off a late UCLA surge. Anthony Colandrea fired three touchdowns against the Bruins.
Up next: Sept. 20 at Miami (Ohio), 10 a.m., ESPNU
2. Boise State
Last result: 51-14 home victory over Eastern Washington
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 1-1
Analysis: Boise State’s offense looked much better against Eastern Washington as the Broncos piled up 637 total yards. Boise State gets a bye to prepare for tough upcoming road matchups with Air Force and Notre Dame.
Up next: Sept. 20 at Air Force, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network
3. Air Force
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 1-0
Analysis: The Falcons had a rare Week 2 bye after pounding Bucknell in their opener, 49-13.
Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 7:45 p.m. (FS1)
4. Fresno State
Last result: 36-27 road victory at Oregon State
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 2-1
Analysis: Fresno State ran for 197 yards and took advantage of some Oregon State mistakes to score a big road victory.
Up next: Saturday vs. Southern, 8 p.m., Mountain West Network
5. Colorado State
Last result: 21-17 home victory over Northern Colorado
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 1-1
Analysis: If not for a questionable late replay review, Colorado State would’ve lost to Northern Colorado and tumbled further in the power rankings.
Up next: Sept. 20 vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m., FS1
6. San Jose State
Last result: 38-7 road loss to Texas
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 0-2
Analysis: It’s been a tough start to the season for the Spartans, but head coach Ken Niumatalolo and company get a much-needed bye week to regroup.
Up next: Sept. 20 vs. Idaho, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network
7. Utah State
Last result: 44-22 loss at Texas A&M
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 1-1
Analysis: Utah State held its own on the road against a strong SEC opponent.
Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 7:45 p.m., FS1
8. New Mexico
Last result: 32-22 home victory over Idaho State
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 1-1
Analysis: Jason Eck picked up his first victory with the Lobos in a comeback effort against Idaho State.
Up next: Friday at UCLA, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network
9. Hawaii
Last result: 37-20 home victory over Sam Houston State
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 2-1
Analysis: Making his first career start, Luke Weaver threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns in a bounce-back win.
Up next: Saturday vs. Portland State, 9:59 p.m. (Spectrum Sports)
10. San Diego State
Last result: 36-13 loss at Washington State
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 1-1
Analysis: The Aztecs were more competitive at Washington State than the final score indicates, but San Diego State’s offense remains an issue.
Up next: Sept. 20 vs. California, 8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
11. Wyoming
Last result: 31-7 home victory over Northern Iowa
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 2-0
Analysis: The Cowboys are off to a 2-0 start, but the schedule is about to get much, much tougher.
Up next: Saturday vs. Utah, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network
12. Nevada
Last result: 20-17 home victory over Sacramento State
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 1-1
Analysis: The Wolf Pack needed a late pick-six to squeak by Big Sky bottom-feeder Sacramento State.
Up next: Saturday vs. Middle Tennessee State, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network