Mountain West football power rankings: UNLV bags big victory, Boise State gets back on track

MWC goes 8-3 in Week 2 of college football season

UNLV Rebels running back Jai'Den Thomas.
UNLV Rebels running back Jai'Den Thomas. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Coming off a tough opening week, Mountain West teams played much better across the board in Week 2 of the college football season. 

Here is the latest edition of our 2025 MWC power rankings. 

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. UNLV

Last result: 30-23 home victory over UCLA

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 3-0

Analysis: The Rebels moved to 3-0 by holding off a late UCLA surge. Anthony Colandrea fired three touchdowns against the Bruins. 

Up next: Sept. 20 at Miami (Ohio), 10 a.m., ESPNU

2. Boise State

Last result: 51-14 home victory over Eastern Washington

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 1-1

Analysis: Boise State’s offense looked much better against Eastern Washington as the Broncos piled up 637 total yards. Boise State gets a bye to prepare for tough upcoming road matchups with Air Force and Notre Dame. 

Up next: Sept. 20 at Air Force, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network 

3. Air Force 

Last result: Bye week 

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 1-0

Analysis: The Falcons had a rare Week 2 bye after pounding Bucknell in their opener, 49-13. 

Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 7:45 p.m. (FS1)

4. Fresno State

Last result: 36-27 road victory at Oregon State

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 2-1

Analysis: Fresno State ran for 197 yards and took advantage of some Oregon State mistakes to score a big road victory. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Southern, 8 p.m., Mountain West Network 

5. Colorado State

Last result: 21-17 home victory over Northern Colorado

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 1-1

Analysis: If not for a questionable late replay review, Colorado State would’ve lost to Northern Colorado and tumbled further in the power rankings. 

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m., FS1

6. San Jose State

Last result: 38-7 road loss to Texas

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 0-2

Analysis: It’s been a tough start to the season for the Spartans, but head coach Ken Niumatalolo and company get a much-needed bye week to regroup.

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. Idaho, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network 

7. Utah State

Last result: 44-22 loss at Texas A&M

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 1-1

Analysis: Utah State held its own on the road against a strong SEC opponent. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 7:45 p.m., FS1

8. New Mexico 

Last result: 32-22 home victory over Idaho State

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 1-1

Analysis: Jason Eck picked up his first victory with the Lobos in a comeback effort against Idaho State. 

Up next: Friday at UCLA, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network 

9. Hawaii

Last result: 37-20 home victory over Sam Houston State

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 2-1

Analysis: Making his first career start, Luke Weaver threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns in a bounce-back win. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Portland State, 9:59 p.m. (Spectrum Sports)

10. San Diego State

Last result: 36-13 loss at Washington State

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 1-1

Analysis: The Aztecs were more competitive at Washington State than the final score indicates, but San Diego State’s offense remains an issue. 

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. California, 8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network 

11. Wyoming

Last result: 31-7 home victory over Northern Iowa

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 2-0

Analysis: The Cowboys are off to a 2-0 start, but the schedule is about to get much, much tougher. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Utah, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network 

12. Nevada

Last result: 20-17 home victory over Sacramento State

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 1-1

Analysis: The Wolf Pack needed a late pick-six to squeak by Big Sky bottom-feeder Sacramento State. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Middle Tennessee State, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network 

Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

