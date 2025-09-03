Boise State Broncos ON SI

Mountain West football power rankings: UNLV on top entering Week 2

Boise State, Colorado State, San Jose State all stumble in Week 1

Bob Lundeberg

Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun.
Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
All 12 Mountain West football programs were in action during Week 1 of the 2025 college football season. 

Boise State, the MWC’s two-time defending champion, is among a group of seven teams that have already suffered a loss. 

Here is the first edition of our 2025 MWC power rankings. 

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. UNLV

Last result: 38-21 road victory over Sam Houston State

Season record: 2-0

Analysis: UNLV gets the top spot due to its 2-0 record, but the Rebels were nearly upset in Week 0 by FCS Idaho State. First-year head coach Dan Mullen’s team looked much better last week on the road. 

Up next: Saturday vs. UCLA, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports)

2. Boise State

Last result: 34-7 road loss to South Florida

Season record: 0-1

Analysis: While Boise State out-gained South Florida 378-372, the Broncos made several mistakes in all three phases. The loss of Ashton Jeanty and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter could be even greater than anticipated. 

Up next: Friday vs. Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)

3. Air Force 

Last result: 49-13 home win over Bucknell 

Season record: 1-0

Analysis: The Falcons hit some big plays through the air and ran for 267 yards in a beatdown of Bucknell. Head coach Troy Calhoun’s team appears to be a contender this season. 

Up next: Sept. 13 at Utah State, 7:45 p.m. (FS1)

4. Colorado State

Last result: 38-21 road loss to Washington 

Season record: 0-1

Analysis: The Rams hung tough with Washington through three quarters before the Huskies pulled away. The passing attack with star quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi needs to be better moving forward. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Northern Colorado, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

5. San Jose State

Last result: 16-14 home loss to Central Michigan 

Season record: 0-1

Analysis: The biggest stunner of last week was Central Michigan — a four-win team last season — scoring an upset road win over the Spartans. The Chippewas piled up 247 yards on the ground while San Jose State quarterback Walker Eget was inconsistent all game. 

Up next: Saturday at Texas, 10 a.m. (ABC)

6. Fresno State

Last result: 42-14 home victory over Georgia Southern 

Season record: 1-1

Analysis: The Bulldogs bounced back from a Week 0 blowout loss to Kansas with a strong second-half performance against Georgia Southern. 

Up next: Saturday at Oregon State, 1:30 p.m. (The CW)

7. Utah State

Last result: 28-16 home victory over UTEP

Season record: 1-0

Analysis: Bronco Mendenhall’s team looked sharp on defense in a smothering performance against UTEP.

Up next: Saturday at Texas A&M, 10:45 a.m. (SEC Network)

8. New Mexico 

Last result: 34-17 loss at Michigan 

Season record: 0-1

Analysis: The Jason Eck era got off to a solid start with a competitive performance at Michigan.  

Up next: Saturday vs. Idaho State, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

9. San Diego State

Last result: 42-0 home victory over Stony Brook

Season record: 1-0

Analysis: San Diego State ran roughshod over an inferior opponent. Now it’s time for the Aztecs to back it up with strong showings during the next two games against Washington State and California. 

Up next: Saturday at Washington State, 8:15 p.m. (The CW)

10. Hawaii

Last result: 40-6 road loss at Arizona 

Season record: 1-1

Analysis: It was back to reality for the Rainbow Warriors coming off a Week 0 victory over Stanford. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Sam Houston State, 9:59 p.m. (Spectrum Sports)

11. Wyoming

Last result: 10-0 road victory at Akron

Season record: 1-0

Analysis: The Cowboys out-gained Akron 426-228 but needed a late touchdown throw from Kaden Anderson to put it away. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Northern Iowa, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

12. Nevada

Last result: 46-11 road loss at Penn State 

Season record: 0-1

Analysis: We’ll learn more about Nevada over the next three weeks after taking on College Football Playoff hopeful Penn State to open the season. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Sacramento State, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

