Mountain West football power rankings: UNLV on top entering Week 2
All 12 Mountain West football programs were in action during Week 1 of the 2025 college football season.
Boise State, the MWC’s two-time defending champion, is among a group of seven teams that have already suffered a loss.
Here is the first edition of our 2025 MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
1. UNLV
Last result: 38-21 road victory over Sam Houston State
Season record: 2-0
Analysis: UNLV gets the top spot due to its 2-0 record, but the Rebels were nearly upset in Week 0 by FCS Idaho State. First-year head coach Dan Mullen’s team looked much better last week on the road.
Up next: Saturday vs. UCLA, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports)
2. Boise State
Last result: 34-7 road loss to South Florida
Season record: 0-1
Analysis: While Boise State out-gained South Florida 378-372, the Broncos made several mistakes in all three phases. The loss of Ashton Jeanty and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter could be even greater than anticipated.
Up next: Friday vs. Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
3. Air Force
Last result: 49-13 home win over Bucknell
Season record: 1-0
Analysis: The Falcons hit some big plays through the air and ran for 267 yards in a beatdown of Bucknell. Head coach Troy Calhoun’s team appears to be a contender this season.
Up next: Sept. 13 at Utah State, 7:45 p.m. (FS1)
4. Colorado State
Last result: 38-21 road loss to Washington
Season record: 0-1
Analysis: The Rams hung tough with Washington through three quarters before the Huskies pulled away. The passing attack with star quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi needs to be better moving forward.
Up next: Saturday vs. Northern Colorado, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
5. San Jose State
Last result: 16-14 home loss to Central Michigan
Season record: 0-1
Analysis: The biggest stunner of last week was Central Michigan — a four-win team last season — scoring an upset road win over the Spartans. The Chippewas piled up 247 yards on the ground while San Jose State quarterback Walker Eget was inconsistent all game.
Up next: Saturday at Texas, 10 a.m. (ABC)
6. Fresno State
Last result: 42-14 home victory over Georgia Southern
Season record: 1-1
Analysis: The Bulldogs bounced back from a Week 0 blowout loss to Kansas with a strong second-half performance against Georgia Southern.
Up next: Saturday at Oregon State, 1:30 p.m. (The CW)
7. Utah State
Last result: 28-16 home victory over UTEP
Season record: 1-0
Analysis: Bronco Mendenhall’s team looked sharp on defense in a smothering performance against UTEP.
Up next: Saturday at Texas A&M, 10:45 a.m. (SEC Network)
8. New Mexico
Last result: 34-17 loss at Michigan
Season record: 0-1
Analysis: The Jason Eck era got off to a solid start with a competitive performance at Michigan.
Up next: Saturday vs. Idaho State, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
9. San Diego State
Last result: 42-0 home victory over Stony Brook
Season record: 1-0
Analysis: San Diego State ran roughshod over an inferior opponent. Now it’s time for the Aztecs to back it up with strong showings during the next two games against Washington State and California.
Up next: Saturday at Washington State, 8:15 p.m. (The CW)
10. Hawaii
Last result: 40-6 road loss at Arizona
Season record: 1-1
Analysis: It was back to reality for the Rainbow Warriors coming off a Week 0 victory over Stanford.
Up next: Saturday vs. Sam Houston State, 9:59 p.m. (Spectrum Sports)
11. Wyoming
Last result: 10-0 road victory at Akron
Season record: 1-0
Analysis: The Cowboys out-gained Akron 426-228 but needed a late touchdown throw from Kaden Anderson to put it away.
Up next: Saturday vs. Northern Iowa, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
12. Nevada
Last result: 46-11 road loss at Penn State
Season record: 0-1
Analysis: We’ll learn more about Nevada over the next three weeks after taking on College Football Playoff hopeful Penn State to open the season.
Up next: Saturday vs. Sacramento State, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)