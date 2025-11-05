Mountain West shut out of initial College Football Playoff rankings
The first edition of the 2025 College Football Playoff rankings was unveiled on Tuesday, and no Group of Five teams made the cut.
Boise State (6-3, 4-1), which is idle this week before a critical road matchup with Mountain West-leading San Diego State (7-1, 4-0), spent all of last season inside the top 13 of the CFP rankings. The Broncos went on to earn the No. 3 overall seed for the inaugural 12-team playoff and fell to Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal.
After stumbling against Fresno State (5-3, 3-2) at home last weekend, Boise State earned zero votes in the Week 10 edition of the AP poll and Coaches poll. San Diego State received votes in both polls but was not placed in the top 25 of the CFP rankings by the 13-person committee.
The Aztecs have a road game at Hawaii (6-3, 3-2) this week before the home showdown with Boise State.
Broncos starting quarterback Maddux Madsen suffered an unspecified lower leg injury in the Fresno State loss. Madsen’s status moving forward is unknown.
Memphis of the American Conference was ranked in the Week 10 AP poll and Coaches poll but didn’t crack the CFP rankings. The Tigers were rated as the fifth-best projected conference champion by the committee to earn the No. 12 seed in the bracket.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Memphis (8-1, 4-1) has a massive home game against Tulane (6-2, 3-2) at 7 p.m. Mountain time on Friday.
Ohio State, the reigning national champion, topped the first edition of the CFP rankings, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.
The Broncos have losses to No. 10 Notre Dame (6-2), South Florida (6-2, 3-1 American) and Fresno State.
Here are the College Football Playoff rankings for Week 10 of the 2025 season:
Week 10 College Football Playoff rankings
November 4, 2025
1. Ohio State (Big Ten)
2. Indiana (Big Ten)
3. Texas A&M (SEC)
4. Alabama (SEC)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Ole Miss (SEC)
7. BYU (Big 12)
8. Texas Tech (Big 12)
9. Oregon (Big Ten)
10. Notre Dame (Independent)
11. Texas (SEC)
12. Oklahoma (SEC)
13. Utah (Big 12)
14. Virginia (ACC)
15. Louisville (ACC)
16. Vanderbilt (SEC)
17. Georgia Tech (ACC)
18. Miami (ACC)
19. USC (Big Ten)
20. Iowa (Big Ten)
21. Michigan (Big Ten)
22. Missouri (SEC)
23. Washington (Big Ten)
24. Pittsburgh (ACC)
25. Tennessee (SEC)