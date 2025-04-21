NFL Draft odds: Are Chicago Bears looking to leapfrog Las Vegas Raiders, select Ashton Jeanty?
It’s officially NFL Draft week, and the Las Vegas Raiders remain the odds-on favorite to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round.
The Raiders, who hold the No. 6 overall pick, are -125 to draft Jeanty in the latest odds from DraftKings. But new Raiders general manager John Spytek might have to trade up to make it happen.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted that Jeanty took pre-draft visits to the Chicago Bears (No. 10 pick), Dallas Cowboys (No. 12) and Raiders.
“My question is, does somebody — for a running back — decide that in order to get him, we’ve got to trade up above the Raiders to ensure that we get him?,” Pelissero said in a recent Good Morning Football appearance.
The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 5 overall pick and also have a first-year general manager in James Gladstone.
“Jacksonville is in a really interesting spot,” Pelissero said. “They potentially — in the right scenario — could be open for business. Which you have to ask yourself is, if you’re Ben Johnson in Chicago or you’re Brian Schottenheimer in Dallas, and you’re thinking this guy could add a dimension that we can’t get any place else, is it worth it? Because it would be expensive to go up and get ahead of the Raiders.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported that the Bears are “praying” that Jeanty falls to the No. 10 pick.
“New Bears coach Ben Johnson could feature Jeanty and D’Andre Swift as a two-headed duo the way the Lions did with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs when Johnson was Detroit’s offensive coordinator,” Schefter said.
The Jaguars and Bears are both +280 to select Jeanty, followed by the New England Patriots (+950), Denver Broncos (+1200), Cowboys (+1500), New York Jets (+2000) and New Orleans Saints (+2000).
The 2025 NFL Draft runs Thursday through Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Jeanty is a -10000 favorite to be the first running back taken in the draft. North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton is a distant second at +2200.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward is all but certain to be the No. 1 overall pick at -20000. Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns last season en route to a fourth-place finish in the Heisman voting. The Tennessee Titans hold the top pick in the draft.
Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a two-way star, is -900 to be taken second overall.
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty led the country in carries (374), yards (2,601) and touchdowns (29) last season. He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Hunter.
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.