Notre Dame to wear famous green uniforms for Boise State matchup
Boise State regularly wears blue uniforms on its famous blue turf at Albertsons Stadium.
In two months, Notre Dame will be giving the Broncos a taste of their own medicine.
Notre Dame recently announced that the team’s annual Irish Wear Green game will be against Boise State on Oct. 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.
The Irish went 14-2 overall last season and reached the College Football Playoff national championship game. Boise State also made the CFP and finished 12-2 overall after falling to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Notre Dame’s Irish Wear Green game has become an annual tradition under head coach Marcus Freeman, who took over the program in 2022. A season ago, the Irish wore green uniforms in a victory over Louisville.
Boise State, the two-time defending Mountain West champion, will open the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at South Florida. The Broncos return home the following week to take on Eastern Washington (Sept. 6) and also have non-conference games against Appalachian State (Sept. 27 at Albertsons Stadium) and Notre Dame.
To begin its final MWC season, Boise State will travel to Air Force on Sept. 20. The Broncos’ MWC home games are against New Mexico (Oct. 11), UNLV (Oct. 18), Fresno State (Nov. 1) and Colorado State (Nov. 22) with road trips to Air Force, Nevada (Oct. 24), San Diego State (Nov. 15) and Utah State (Nov. 28).
Boise State will miss Hawaii, San Jose State and Wyoming in 2025.
The Broncos have won six MWC titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer.
Here is Boise State’s full schedule for the 2025 football season:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)