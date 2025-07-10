Boise State Broncos ON SI

Numerous Boise State players receive preseason all-Mountain West recognition

21 Broncos make Athlon Sports’ preseason all-MWC teams 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos tight end Matt Lauter.
Boise State Broncos tight end Matt Lauter. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The majority of Boise State’s offensive and defensive starters were placed on Athlon Sports' preseason all-Mountain West teams.

Twenty-one Broncos received recognition from the publication, including 10 first-team selections. 

Quarterback Maddux Madsen, wide receiver Latrell Caples, tight end Matt Lauter, offensive tackle Kage Casey and running back Sire Gaines (listed at all-purpose) made the first team on offense. 

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebacker Marco Notarainni, cornerback A’Marion McCoy and safety Ty Benefield were selected to the defensive first team. 

Casey and Virgin-Morgan have both received preseason All-America honors entering the 2025 season. 

Here are the full preseason all-MWC first and second teams: 

First team offense

QB Maddux Madsen, Boise State

RB Jai’Den Thomas, UNLV

RB Scottre Humphrey, New Mexico

All-Purpose Sire Gaines, Boise State

WR Pofele Ashlock, Hawaii

WR Nick Cenacle, Hawaii

WR Matthew Coleman, San Jose State

WR Latrell Caples, Boise State

TE Matt Lauter, Boise State

Jack Walsh, Wyoming

OL Kage Casey, Boise State

OL Aaron Karas, Colorado State

OL Costen Cooley, Air Force

OL Richard Pearce, New Mexico

OL Caden Barnett, Wyoming

First team defense 

DL Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State

DL Trey White, San Diego State

DL Braxton Fely, Boise State

DL Payton Zdroik, Air Force

DL Elijah Robinson, Hawaii

LB Marco Notarainni, Boise State

LB Jordan Pollard, San Jose State

LB Tano Letuli, San Diego State

LB Marsel McDuffie, UNLV

CB A’Marion McCoy, Boise State

CB Al’zillion Hamilton, Fresno State

CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

S Ty Benefield, Boise State

S Peter Manuma, Hawaii

First team specialists 

K Gabriel Plascencia, San Diego State

P Luke Freer, Air Force

KR Abraham Williams, New Mexico

PR Marcus Bellon, Nevada

Second team offense

QB Walker Eget, San Jose State

RB Dylan Carson, Air Force

RB Bryson Donelson, Fresno State

All-Purpose Malik Sherrod, Boise State

WR Keagan Johnson, New Mexico

WR Jordan Napier, San Diego State

WR Marcus Bellon, Nevada

WR Josiah Freeman, Fresno State

TE John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming

C Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli, San Diego State

OL Andrew Madrigal, Nevada

OL Jacob Spomer, Fresno State

OL Mason Randolph, Boise State

OL Roger Carreon, Boise State

OL Josh Grabowski, Nevada

OL Wes King, Wyoming

Second team defense

DL Tyce Westland, Wyoming

DL Mukendi Wa-Kalonji, Colorado State

DL Gafa Faga, San Jose State

DL Korey Foreman, Fresno State

LB JaQues Evans, Colorado State

LB Dimitri Johnson, New Mexico

LB Jamih Otis, Hawaii

LB Jaxton Eck, New Mexico

LB Taniela Latu, San Jose State

CB Virdel Edwards II, Hawaii

CB Bryce Phillips, San Diego State

CB Jeremiah Earby, Boise State

S Isiah Revis, San Jose State

S Ike Larsen, Utah State

Second team specialists 

K Isaiah Hankins, Colorado State

P Hunter Green, San Diego State

KR Dylan Riley, Boise State

PR Kahanu Davis, Utah State

Other Boise State honorees

Zion Washington, Boise State (third team defense)

WR Chris Marshall, Boise State (fourth team offense)

OL Hall Schmidt, Boise State (fourth team offense)

DL Dion Washington, Boise State (fourth team defense)

CB Davon Banks, Boise State (fourth team defense)

P Oscar Doyle, Boise State (fourth team specialist)

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football