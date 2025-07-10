Numerous Boise State players receive preseason all-Mountain West recognition
The majority of Boise State’s offensive and defensive starters were placed on Athlon Sports' preseason all-Mountain West teams.
Twenty-one Broncos received recognition from the publication, including 10 first-team selections.
Quarterback Maddux Madsen, wide receiver Latrell Caples, tight end Matt Lauter, offensive tackle Kage Casey and running back Sire Gaines (listed at all-purpose) made the first team on offense.
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebacker Marco Notarainni, cornerback A’Marion McCoy and safety Ty Benefield were selected to the defensive first team.
Casey and Virgin-Morgan have both received preseason All-America honors entering the 2025 season.
Here are the full preseason all-MWC first and second teams:
First team offense
QB Maddux Madsen, Boise State
RB Jai’Den Thomas, UNLV
RB Scottre Humphrey, New Mexico
All-Purpose Sire Gaines, Boise State
WR Pofele Ashlock, Hawaii
WR Nick Cenacle, Hawaii
WR Matthew Coleman, San Jose State
WR Latrell Caples, Boise State
TE Matt Lauter, Boise State
C Jack Walsh, Wyoming
OL Kage Casey, Boise State
OL Aaron Karas, Colorado State
OL Costen Cooley, Air Force
OL Richard Pearce, New Mexico
OL Caden Barnett, Wyoming
First team defense
DL Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State
DL Trey White, San Diego State
DL Braxton Fely, Boise State
DL Payton Zdroik, Air Force
DL Elijah Robinson, Hawaii
LB Marco Notarainni, Boise State
LB Jordan Pollard, San Jose State
LB Tano Letuli, San Diego State
LB Marsel McDuffie, UNLV
CB A’Marion McCoy, Boise State
CB Al’zillion Hamilton, Fresno State
CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
S Ty Benefield, Boise State
S Peter Manuma, Hawaii
First team specialists
K Gabriel Plascencia, San Diego State
P Luke Freer, Air Force
KR Abraham Williams, New Mexico
PR Marcus Bellon, Nevada
Second team offense
QB Walker Eget, San Jose State
RB Dylan Carson, Air Force
RB Bryson Donelson, Fresno State
All-Purpose Malik Sherrod, Boise State
WR Keagan Johnson, New Mexico
WR Jordan Napier, San Diego State
WR Marcus Bellon, Nevada
WR Josiah Freeman, Fresno State
TE John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming
C Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli, San Diego State
OL Andrew Madrigal, Nevada
OL Jacob Spomer, Fresno State
OL Mason Randolph, Boise State
OL Roger Carreon, Boise State
OL Josh Grabowski, Nevada
OL Wes King, Wyoming
Second team defense
DL Tyce Westland, Wyoming
DL Mukendi Wa-Kalonji, Colorado State
DL Gafa Faga, San Jose State
DL Korey Foreman, Fresno State
LB JaQues Evans, Colorado State
LB Dimitri Johnson, New Mexico
LB Jamih Otis, Hawaii
LB Jaxton Eck, New Mexico
LB Taniela Latu, San Jose State
CB Virdel Edwards II, Hawaii
CB Bryce Phillips, San Diego State
CB Jeremiah Earby, Boise State
S Isiah Revis, San Jose State
S Ike Larsen, Utah State
Second team specialists
K Isaiah Hankins, Colorado State
P Hunter Green, San Diego State
KR Dylan Riley, Boise State
PR Kahanu Davis, Utah State
Other Boise State honorees
S Zion Washington, Boise State (third team defense)
WR Chris Marshall, Boise State (fourth team offense)
OL Hall Schmidt, Boise State (fourth team offense)
DL Dion Washington, Boise State (fourth team defense)
CB Davon Banks, Boise State (fourth team defense)
P Oscar Doyle, Boise State (fourth team specialist)