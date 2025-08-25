Offensive affair: High total set for Boise State’s showdown with South Florida
The oddsmakers believe Thursday’s matchup between Boise State and South Florida will feature plenty of points.
In the latest odds from FanDuel, the over/under for Thursday’s non-conference game is 63.5 points. It’s the highest total for a Week 1 game featuring two FBS teams.
Boise State ranked among the national leaders in several offensive categories last season, including scoring offense (fifth, 37.3 points per game), total offense (eighth, 466 yards per game) and rushing offense (eighth, 240.4 yards per game).
The high-flying Bulls are led by senior Byrum Brown, who completed 276 of 426 passes (65 percent) for 3,292 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during the 2023 season. The dual-threat quarterback added 809 yards and 11 TDs on the ground.
Brown, who appeared in just five games as a junior due to injury, joined LSU’s Jayden Daniels — the Heisman Trophy winner — as the only FBS quarterbacks to compile 3,000 or more passing yards and 800-plus rushing yards during the 2023 season.
“He will be one of the best football players we see all year on either side of the ball,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of Brown. “Have a ton of respect for him. … He’s an NFL quarterback. We will see him play on Sundays here soon, and he’s earned that.
“Their offensive line will be one of the best offensive line units we see all season. A veteran offensive line group. There’s a mentality about their offensive line. They work together to impose their will on defenses. And then you throw the tempo in on that, there’s a lot of clips where a defensive front can’t even get lined up against them. And then when they do, this offensive line punches them in the mouth.”
The Broncos are favored by 6.5 points in Thursday’s game, which is slated for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. Boise State is -230 on the moneyline while South Florida is +188.
Three other Week 1 games also have an over/under of 63.5 points: Western Illinois vs. Illinois, Lamar vs. North Texas and Abilene Christian vs. Tulsa.
In Week 1 matchups featuring two FBS teams, three games have an over/under of 60.5 points: East Carolina vs. N.C. State, Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss and UTEP vs. Utah State in Bronco Mendenhall’s debut with the Aggies.
