‘One of the best football teams we’re going to see all year;’ Boise State’s Spencer Danielson on South Florida
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson held his weekly pregame press conference on Saturday ahead of the Broncos’ season-opener at South Florida.
Kickoff between the 25th-ranked Broncos and Bulls is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Mountain time on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
“I’m just really excited to see them go cut it loose,” Danielson said. “We’re a new team this year. South Florida is a new team. … We still have everything to prove, no different than South Florida.”
The Bulls, who were picked to finish fifth in the American Conference preseason media poll, are coming off consecutive 7-6 seasons under head coach Alex Golesh.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s press conference.
On South Florida
“We’ve got a really, really good football team we’re playing in Game 1. I mean, I think the world of South Florida. And I told our team that I think they’re going to be one of the most talented teams we see all year. We’re going to play some talented teams, I’d put South Florida right up there with everybody we play. From team speed to physicality to schematically to just overall roster, I mean coach Golesh has done a phenomenal job building that roster.
“We know what we’re going to get from them. We’re going to get their best, and we know that they’re a really, really good football team. One of the best football teams we’re going to see all year.”
On star quarterback Byrum Brown
“It all starts with (Brown). One of the best players we will see all year on either side of the ball. And he’s going to make his plays, I told our defense that. … Those elite players, they’re going to make their plays. We just have to stay consistent and keep our focus, especially with the tempo.”
On running back Breezy Dubar’s availability for South Florida
“Breezy, he just has to be healthy, man. He’s a guy we’re working our tail off to get healthy for this game. I’m so proud of Breezy, he’s just got to stay healthy to be available. And we hope he’s going to be available for this game. It’s going to be a game-time decision if he is.”
On preparing for hot, humid conditions
“We don’t control that, and neither does South Florida. Is it going to rain? Is it going to be a lightning delay? Is it going to be a thunderstorm? Is it going to be hot? Is it going to be humid? We’re preparing our hardest to simulate those things. At the end of the day, the ball is going to get put down. It’s going to be 11 on 11 and we’re all going to be playing in the same environment. We’ve got to get our guys ready to focus in that space.”