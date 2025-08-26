‘This is one of the most talented offenses I’ve ever been in;’ Boise State’s quarterback on 2025 attack
Expectations are sky-high for No. 25 Boise State and Maddux Madsen entering the 2025 season, but it’s business as usual for the junior quarterback as Thursday’s 3:30 p.m. Mountain time opener against South Florida draws closer.
“We are ready to go,” Madsen, the 2025 Mountain West preseason offensive player of the year, said on Monday. “It’s extremely exciting knowing that we have a full season of football ahead of us and it starts Thursday.”
Here are the highlights from Madsen’s media availability.
On Boise State’s new offense under first-year coordinator Nate Potter
“I feel great. Up front, we’re obviously great. The running back room is incredible. We’ve got a bunch of playmakers on the outside. To me, this is one of the most talented offenses I’ve ever been in. I’m extremely excited to see where it goes.
“The nice thing about our offense is it’s an experienced offense. There’s a lot of guys who have played college football. So everyone on that offense knows exactly what it takes. Those guys have helped me just as much as I’ve helped them.”
On areas Boise State’s offense can improve from 2024
“I think our offense last year was slightly one-dimensional. I mean obviously you had the best player in the country carrying the ball, so that wasn’t a bad thing. But I feel like we could kind of even those numbers out a little bit in terms of running the ball, passing the ball.”
On personal growth from last year
“I think both physically and mentally you could point out so many different things about myself that have grown so much. As far as confidence-wise, that’s the biggest thing. … That’s something to me that’s grown a lot and I’m excited to see that throughout the whole season as well.
“To get better at football, you’ve got to play it. I think over a year, that’s kind of gotten me to where I am today. Moving forward, I’m excited to see where it takes myself as well.”
On wide receiver room
“That was the number one question people would ask me when I’m outside this building. And I knew deep down that we had playmakers, but it was kind of cool to see all those guys be able to make plays throughout all of camp. You have seven, eight guys that — to me — could go make a play at any moment in a big game.”