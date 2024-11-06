Opposing defenses are trying to stop Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty from winning the Heisman
By Bob Lundeberg
Boise State senior wide receiver Latrell Caples believes opposing defenses have one goal in mind when facing the Broncos: stop Ashton Jeanty at any cost.
“We’re playing conference teams where they’re trying to let it hang a little bit and just try to stop Ashton from winning the Heisman (Trophy),” Caples said during Tuesday’s press availability. “All in all, we’re trying to win the game, so we’re out there winning the game by just executing our fundamentals at a higher level than they are.”
In Boise State’s Nov. 1 matchup with San Diego State, the Aztecs stacked the box to deal with Jeanty. The star tailback still ran for 149 and two touchdowns as quarterback Maddux Madsen picked apart the SDSU secondary for 307 yards and four TDs.
“They’re not trying to win, so I would say so,” Caples said when asked if preventing Jeanty from winning the Heisman was a focal point for opposing defenses. “Because you can’t win by putting nine people in the box every play.”
Caples was one of the beneficiaries of SDSU’s approach, catching six passes for 90 yards and three touchdowns in the 56-24 victory. Caples, who missed the 2023 season due to injury, had not caught a touchdown since 2022.
“San Diego State loaded the box,” Caples said. “If I have a route that can get me wide open, I’m gonna get open. Just being able to get open and execute the offense, I don’t think it was anything special that we did. It was just the simple fact that they’re so worried about our running back that they weren’t trying to stop anybody else.”
Caples gave all the credit to Jeanty for opening up Boise State’s passing game.
“When you’ve got the best player in the nation, all eyes are on him,” Caples said. “It frees up so much space for us in the pass game because we’re also making everything look like we’re going to go block people, so they don’t know whether we’re blocking or running routes. Having him in the backfield is what’s making this whole offense go.
“It’s way more one-on-ones. Me as a receiver, my job description is to get open, and I don’t think there’s one person who can guard me. Being able to have Ashton in the backfield and knowing I’m going to get way more one-on-ones is just a relief because I practice every day to win one-on-ones.”
Jeanty, one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy, has 190 carries for 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.
Boise State (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference), ranked No. 12 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, hosts Nevada (3-7, 0-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday in a MWC matchup. The game will air nationally on Fox.