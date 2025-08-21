Pac-12 adds perennial NCAA Tournament participant Dallas Baptist as baseball-only member
The reborn Pac-12 projects to be a top-five football conference and a perennial multi-bid league in men’s basketball.
On the baseball front, the Pac-12 is also angling to be a major player at the national level.
Dallas Baptist — a regular NCAA Tournament participant — is joining the Pac-12 as an affiliate member for baseball beginning with the 2027 season. The news was announced in a joint statement on Thursday.
The Patriots have made 11 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the super regionals in 2021.
“As we build a new league upon our conference’s storied past, we are ecstatic to welcome DBU baseball and its top-caliber program to help write our next chapter,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in a press release. “With the strength of our new baseball league and amazing communities across our seven programs, including the Patriots’ passionate fanbase, we cannot wait for our official first pitch.”
Added DBU athletic director Matt Duce: “This is yet another significant moment in the history of DBU athletics. DBU baseball’s legacy stretches back decades, shaped by the dedication of players and coaches who laid the foundation for today’s success. Over the last two decades, coach (Dan) Heefner and the Patriots have carried that tradition to even greater heights, and joining the Pac-12 is the latest milestone in a storied history.”
DBU was a Division I independent when Heefner took the reins in 2008. The Patriots competed in the Western Athletic Conference in 2013 before stints in the Missouri Valley Conference (2014-22) and Conference USA (2023-present).
Heefner holds a 693-344-1 overall record in 18 seasons with the Patriots, including 12 years of 40 or more victories.
“We are excited for the challenge and the opportunity that the Pac-12 brings to our program,” Heefner said. “The Pac-12 features elite programs and passionate fan bases. Our guys embrace big moments, and we are grateful for the chance to represent DBU in the Pac-12.”
The Pac-12 will have seven baseball teams for the 2027 season: DBU, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State and Texas State. Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State do not compete in baseball.
Oregon State, one of the top programs in the country, made last year’s College World Series and has captured three national titles since 2006.
Fresno State also qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament while Gonzaga and Texas State have reached the postseason in recent seasons.
Boise State reinstated baseball for the 2020 season, but cut the program after the COVID-shortened campaign to save $3 million.
During a June question-and-answer session on X, athletic Jeramiah Dickey said the Broncos have no imminent plans to resurrect the program.
“We aren’t in a position to add any programs right now,” Dickey said. “Never say never. Wish I would have arrived nine months earlier (Boise State cut baseball in July 2020). Decision was short-sighted. Baseball would be awesome.”