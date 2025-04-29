Pac-12 announces 2025 football television deal
Early Tuesday morning, the Pac-12’s six 2026 newcomers received a hint at what the resurrected conference’s upcoming media rights deal will look like.
Oregon State and Washington State — the lone members of the Pac-12 until 2026 — announced the start times and broadcast partners for their 13 home games during the 2025 football season. The Beavers and Cougars are playing as football independents until 2026.
Oregon State’s early-season matchups with California (Aug. 30) and Houston (Sept. 26) will be televised on ESPN. The first leg of an unusual home-and-home series between the Beavers and Cougars is slated for a primetime kickoff on CBS on Nov. 1.
Washington State’s Sept. 20 Apple Cup rivalry matchup with Washington will also be shown on CBS.
The CW will air four Oregon State home games and five games from Washington State’s Martin Stadium, including the Nov. 29 regular-season finale between the Pacific Northwest rivals.
John Canzano reported that the Pac-12’s games on ESPN and CBS will be shown on the main networks and not CBS Sports Network, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+.
No financial details were released by the Pac-12 or the television networks.
During the 2024 season, The CW broadcasted 11 of the Pac-12’s 13 home games. FOX aired the other two.
Washington State lost its final four games last season to finish 8-5 overall. The Beavers went 5-7 under first-year head coach Trent Bray.
Tuesday’s announcement indicates that The CW/Pac-12 relationship will likely continue into 2026 and beyond. CBS, ESPN, FOX and TNT are also potential partners for the new-look conference.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the Mountain West Conference and Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference are all joining the Pac-12 for the 2026-27 athletics season.
The Pac-12 still needs to add at least one more football-playing member before 2026 to reach the NCAA’s eight-team minimum to qualify as an FBS conference. Gonzaga does not compete in football.
Memphis, Texas State, Tulane and UNLV are all rumored to be expansion targets for the Pac-12.
To make up for its five departures, the MWC added UTEP for all sports, Northern Illinois as a football-only member and UC Davis and Grand Canyon as non-football members.
The MWC will have nine football-playing schools for 2026: Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Illinois, San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP and Wyoming.
The Pac-12 and MWC are also embroiled in two lawsuits over exit fees and poaching penalties.