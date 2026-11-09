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Pac-12 football power rankings: Boise State towers above the pack ahead of College GameDay appearance

Broncos are two games up in Pac-12 standings
Bob Lundeberg|
Boise State defensive backs Jerico Washington Jr. (6), Roman Tillmon (22) and Sherrod Smith (8) celebrate.
Boise State defensive backs Jerico Washington Jr. (6), Roman Tillmon (22) and Sherrod Smith (8) celebrate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Boise State BroncosTexas State BobcatsUtah State AggiesOregon State BeaversSan Diego State AztecsFresno State BulldogsWashington State CougarsColorado State Rams

The reborn Pac-12 will have the eyes of the college football world upon it on Saturday as No. 25 Boise State (8-1, 5-0) looks to pad its College Football Playoff resume against Oregon State (5-4, 3-2).

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for the matchup. The game will air on USA Network at 4 p.m. Mountain time. 

The Broncos are riding an eight-game winning streak while the Beavers have hit a lull with back-to-back losses. 

Boise State can clinch home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game with a victory on Saturday. Oregon State is one of four teams tied for second place. 

Here is the Week 11 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings. 

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. Boise State

Last result: 64-38 home victory over Colorado State (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 8-1, 5-0

Analysis: The Broncos rolled up 669 yards of total offense against the helpless Rams. Boise State could have starting quarterback Maddux Madsen back for this week’s game. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

2. Texas State

Last result: 42-21 road victory over Oregon State (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 5-4, 3-2

Analysis: Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Boise State, the Bobcats dominated Oregon State in the trenches to secure a massive road victory. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 2 p.m. (The CW)

3. Utah State

Last result: 17-10 home victory over Fresno State (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 4-5, 3-2

Analysis: Utah State is playing the best defense of any Pac-12 team and has a real chance to win out and reach the conference title game. 

Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

4. Oregon State

Last result: 42-21 home loss to Texas State (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Previous ranking: 3

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Season record: 5-4, 3-2

Analysis: After averaging 51 points per game during their five-game winning streak, the Beavers have scored just 43 total points in back-to-back losses coming off a bye. 

Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

5. San Diego State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 4-5, 3-2

Analysis: The Aztecs had a much-needed bye week to get ready for a potential surprise run to the Pac-12 championship game. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

6. Fresno State

Last result: 17-10 road loss to Utah State (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 5-4, 2-3

Analysis: Fresno State followed up a breakthrough performance against Oregon State with an offensive no-show at Utah State. 

Up next: Saturday at Texas State, 2 p.m. (The CW)

7. Washington State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 1-8, 0-5

Analysis: The one-win Cougars will have their best opportunity to snag a Pac-12 victory this week. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

8. Colorado State

Last result: 64-38 home loss to Boise State (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 3-6, 1-4

Analysis: Colorado State’s defense may be the single worst unit in all of FBS. 

Up next: Saturday at Washington State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

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Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

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