Pac-12 football power rankings: Boise State towers above the pack ahead of College GameDay appearance

The reborn Pac-12 will have the eyes of the college football world upon it on Saturday as No. 25 Boise State (8-1, 5-0) looks to pad its College Football Playoff resume against Oregon State (5-4, 3-2).

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for the matchup. The game will air on USA Network at 4 p.m. Mountain time.

The Broncos are riding an eight-game winning streak while the Beavers have hit a lull with back-to-back losses.

Boise State can clinch home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game with a victory on Saturday. Oregon State is one of four teams tied for second place.

Here is the Week 11 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. Boise State

Last result: 64-38 home victory over Colorado State (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 8-1, 5-0

Analysis: The Broncos rolled up 669 yards of total offense against the helpless Rams. Boise State could have starting quarterback Maddux Madsen back for this week’s game.

Up next: Saturday vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

2. Texas State

Last result: 42-21 road victory over Oregon State (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 5-4, 3-2

Analysis: Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Boise State, the Bobcats dominated Oregon State in the trenches to secure a massive road victory.

Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 2 p.m. (The CW)

3. Utah State

Last result: 17-10 home victory over Fresno State (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 4-5, 3-2

Analysis: Utah State is playing the best defense of any Pac-12 team and has a real chance to win out and reach the conference title game.

Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

4. Oregon State

Last result: 42-21 home loss to Texas State (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Previous ranking: 3

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Season record: 5-4, 3-2

Analysis: After averaging 51 points per game during their five-game winning streak, the Beavers have scored just 43 total points in back-to-back losses coming off a bye.

Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

5. San Diego State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 4-5, 3-2

Analysis: The Aztecs had a much-needed bye week to get ready for a potential surprise run to the Pac-12 championship game.

Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

6. Fresno State

Last result: 17-10 road loss to Utah State (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 5-4, 2-3

Analysis: Fresno State followed up a breakthrough performance against Oregon State with an offensive no-show at Utah State.

Up next: Saturday at Texas State, 2 p.m. (The CW)

7. Washington State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 1-8, 0-5

Analysis: The one-win Cougars will have their best opportunity to snag a Pac-12 victory this week.

Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

8. Colorado State

Last result: 64-38 home loss to Boise State (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 3-6, 1-4

Analysis: Colorado State’s defense may be the single worst unit in all of FBS.

Up next: Saturday at Washington State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)