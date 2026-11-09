Pac-12 football power rankings: Boise State towers above the pack ahead of College GameDay appearance
The reborn Pac-12 will have the eyes of the college football world upon it on Saturday as No. 25 Boise State (8-1, 5-0) looks to pad its College Football Playoff resume against Oregon State (5-4, 3-2).
ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for the matchup. The game will air on USA Network at 4 p.m. Mountain time.
The Broncos are riding an eight-game winning streak while the Beavers have hit a lull with back-to-back losses.
Boise State can clinch home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game with a victory on Saturday. Oregon State is one of four teams tied for second place.
Here is the Week 11 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. Boise State
Last result: 64-38 home victory over Colorado State (Saturday, Nov. 7)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 8-1, 5-0
Analysis: The Broncos rolled up 669 yards of total offense against the helpless Rams. Boise State could have starting quarterback Maddux Madsen back for this week’s game.
Up next: Saturday vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)
2. Texas State
Last result: 42-21 road victory over Oregon State (Saturday, Nov. 7)
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 5-4, 3-2
Analysis: Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Boise State, the Bobcats dominated Oregon State in the trenches to secure a massive road victory.
Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 2 p.m. (The CW)
3. Utah State
Last result: 17-10 home victory over Fresno State (Saturday, Nov. 7)
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 4-5, 3-2
Analysis: Utah State is playing the best defense of any Pac-12 team and has a real chance to win out and reach the conference title game.
Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)
4. Oregon State
Last result: 42-21 home loss to Texas State (Saturday, Nov. 7)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 5-4, 3-2
Analysis: After averaging 51 points per game during their five-game winning streak, the Beavers have scored just 43 total points in back-to-back losses coming off a bye.
Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)
5. San Diego State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 4-5, 3-2
Analysis: The Aztecs had a much-needed bye week to get ready for a potential surprise run to the Pac-12 championship game.
Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)
6. Fresno State
Last result: 17-10 road loss to Utah State (Saturday, Nov. 7)
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 5-4, 2-3
Analysis: Fresno State followed up a breakthrough performance against Oregon State with an offensive no-show at Utah State.
Up next: Saturday at Texas State, 2 p.m. (The CW)
7. Washington State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 1-8, 0-5
Analysis: The one-win Cougars will have their best opportunity to snag a Pac-12 victory this week.
Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
8. Colorado State
Last result: 64-38 home loss to Boise State (Saturday, Nov. 7)
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 3-6, 1-4
Analysis: Colorado State’s defense may be the single worst unit in all of FBS.
Up next: Saturday at Washington State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob