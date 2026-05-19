Pac-12, Mountain West, departing schools agree to end legal battle; what it means for Boise State

The lengthy legal spat between the Pac-12, the Mountain West and the five schools—including Boise State—who are leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 this summer has finally concluded.

On Monday, the two conferences and five schools announced in a joint statement that a settlement agreement in principle has been reached.

“The Pac-12 Conference, the Mountain West Conference, and Boise State University, Utah State University, the Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System for the benefit of Colorado State University, and The Board of Trustees of the California State University for the benefit of San Diego State University and California State University, Fresno have reached an agreement in principle to resolve the pending lawsuits,” the statement read. “The parties have agreed to stay the lawsuits in California and Colorado while they work to negotiate and finalize the settlement.”

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News reported that a hearing is scheduled for June 9. Terms, which have not been announced, must be filed with the court by June 2.

The MWC was seeking $55 million in so-called poaching penalties from the Pac-12 and another $100 million or more in exit fees from the five departing members: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.

Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the MWC is expected to receive “significantly less” than the $155-plus million commissioner Gloria Nevarez believed the conference was owed.

The drama between the two conferences began nearly three years ago after the Pac-12 lost 10 of its 12 members to the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12, leaving behind Oregon State and Washington State. The Beavers and Cougars agreed to a scheduling partnership with the MWC for the 2024 football season that included an option for 2025.

The MWC announced in September 2024 that the scheduling agreement would not be renewed. One week later, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State all agreed to join the Pac-12. Fellow MWC member Utah State hopped on board next, followed by Gonzaga and Texas State.

After landing the first four MWC schools, the Pac-12 filed a federal antitrust lawsuit over the legality of the poaching penalty. Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State filed a separate lawsuit over the exit fees.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura reported that a settlement announcement resolving all issues and payments is expected in the near future.

Ending the lawsuits before the 2026-27 athletics season is a positive development for all future Pac-12 members, removing a potential off-the-field distraction for fans and administrators.

The settlement may also help the two conferences establish a working relationship moving forward. Each team in the new Pac-12 will need to schedule 16 non-conference men’s basketball games next season and four or five non-conference football games in 2027, depending on the utilization of flex scheduling.