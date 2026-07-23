Pac-12 quarterback tiers entering 2026 college football season

On Tuesday, The Athletic released its college football quarterback tiers list for the 2026 season.

The Athletic placed 138 quarterbacks—one from each team—into seven tiers from “the best of the best” to “unproven at the FBS level or journeymen.”

Texas State quarterback Brad Jackson was the top-ranked Pac-12 quarterback by The Athletic. Jackson earned Tier 3 status and was rated the nation’s No. 27 overall quarterback.

Boise State’s Maddux Madsen was placed on Tier 5 and checked in at No. 61 overall.

In the spirit of The Athletic’s list, Boise State Broncos on SI is placing all eight projected Pac-12 starting quarterbacks into three tiers:

• Elite starters

• Serviceable starters

• Unproven or questionable starters

Tier 1 - Elite starters

1. Brad Jackson, sophomore, Texas State

2025 statistics: 251 of 352 (71 percent), 3,224 yards, 21 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 744 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns

Analysis: The first-team all-Pac-12 quarterback frontrunner, Jackson had a monster freshman season as a dual-threat quarterback. He ranked fifth nationally in completion percentage and earned third-team all-Sun Belt honors.

Tier 2 - Serviceable starters

2. Caden Pinnick, sophomore, Washington State

2025 statistics (UC Davis): 240 of 345 (70 percent), 3,206 yards, 32 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 437 rushing yards, three touchdowns

Analysis: Pinnick starred in former Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough’s offense at UC Davis, winning Big Sky Freshman of the Year honors for a team that reached the FCS quarterfinals. He is unproven at the FBS level, but Pinnick has all the tools to make the all-Pac-12 team this year.

3. Maddux Madsen, senior, Boise State

2025 statistics: 176 of 302 (58 percent), 2,334 yards, 18 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 81 rushing yards, four touchdowns

Analysis: Madsen missed three games due to injury last season and struggled with accuracy and pocket presence all year. He is the most experienced quarterback in the Pac-12 with 26 career starts.

4. Maalik Murphy, senior, Oregon State

2025 statistics: 161 of 277 (58 percent), 1,805 yards, nine touchdowns, eight interceptions

Analysis: The Beavers were a disaster last season in all three phases, and Murphy lost his starting job after eight starts. But Oregon State has a new coaching staff in place, and Murphy—a former four-star recruit—had a strong sophomore season at Duke (2,933 yards, 26 touchdowns, 12 picks) before transferring out west.

Tier 3 - Unproven or questionable starters

5. Hauss Hejny, sophomore, Colorado State

2025 statistics (Oklahoma State): 5 of 10 (50 percent), 96 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, one rushing touchdown

Analysis: Hejny signed with TCU coming out of high school and was Oklahoma State’s opening-day starter last year before suffering a season-ending broken foot in Game 1. The dual-threat quarterback has attempted 10 passes at the college level.

6. Jayden Denegal, senior, San Diego State

2025 statistics: 143 of 243 (59 percent), 1,807 yards, nine touchdowns, eight interceptions, four rushing touchdowns

Analysis: Denegal transferred from Michigan to San Diego State last offseason and was largely ineffective in 12 starts. The big-armed quarterback can also be a factor in the run game, but he needs to be more consistent as a thrower in 2026.

7. Khristian Martin, sophomore, Fresno State

2025 statistics (Maryland): 11 of 17 (65 percent), 105 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions

Analysis: Martin played sparingly during his two seasons at Maryland and is expected to start Game 1 for the Bulldogs. Fresno State’s quarterback play was dreadful in 2025, and Martin has all the tools to be an effective passer in the Pac-12.

8. McCae Hillstead, junior, Utah State

2025 statistics (BYU): 4 of 5 (80 percent), 33 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions

Analysis: Hillstead started four games for Utah State as a true freshman before transferring to BYU. He didn’t get much run for the Cougars and is back with the Aggies this season.