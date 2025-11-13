Pac-12, USA Network agree to media rights deal
The reborn Pac-12 announced the final piece of its football media rights package on Thursday.
USA Network will air 22 regular-season football games per season beginning in 2026, USA Sports and the Pac-12 announced in a joint statement. The five-year media rights deal runs through the 2030-31 sports season.
In addition to the 22 football games, USA Network will also show 50 regular-season men’s basketball games and five to 10 women’s basketball games. The Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament will also air under the USA Sports umbrella until the championship game, which will be on CBS.
“The new Pac-12 is where tradition meets transformation — a unique opportunity in the rapidly evolving college sports landscape that strongly aligns with the go-forward vision of USA Sports,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. “We are thrilled to launch this partnership with the USA Sports team and leverage our shared vision to build something unique and special.”
Added USA Sports president Matt Hong: “USA Sports is proud to partner with the new Pac-12 and showcase the league to a national audience on USA Network. Our partnership further establishes USA Network as a destination for all sports fans, with weekends packed with Pac-12 football doubleheaders and men’s and women’s basketball double- and triple-headers beginning next fall.”
The Pac-12 has nine members signed up for the 2026-27 school year: current members Oregon State and Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the Mountain West, Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Texas State of the Sun Belt.
Beginning next fall, every Pac-12 home regular-season football game will air on one of CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW or USA Network.
The Pac-12’s partnership with CBS began this fall as the network aired a pair of the conference’s games: Washington State vs. Washington (Sept. 20) and Washington State vs. Oregon State (Nov. 1).
A minimum of three football and men’s basketball regular-season games will air live on CBS’ main channel per year. The Pac-12 football and men’s basketball tournament championship games will also air live on main CBS.
Back in August, the Pac-12 and The CW Network announced an extension of their existing partnership. The CW began showing Pac-12 football games in 2024.
The CW will broadcast 13 Pac-12 football games, 35 regular-season men’s basketball games, 15 regular-season women’s basketball games and the semifinals and championship round of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament.
The kickoff time of every home Pac-12 football game will be set in the preseason.
The Mountain West and Pac-12 are embroiled in two lawsuits over poaching penalties and exit fees.