Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Eastern Washington
The oddsmakers expect Boise State to bounce back in convincing fashion on Friday against Eastern Washington.
The Broncos (0-1) are favored by 28.5 points over the Eagles (0-1) at Albertsons Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time.
Boise State, which is coming off a 34-7 road loss to South Florida, is -7000 on the moneyline. The Eagles are +2000 on the moneyline.
The over/under is set at 55.5 points.
After taking a 7-0 first-quarter lead, the Broncos allowed 34 unanswered points to close last week’s game. Boise State lost the turnover battle 3-0, finished 2 of 6 on fourth-down attempts and committed numerous mistakes in all three phases against the Bulls.
“We have to learn and grow from Game 1,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Wednesday. “The message is very clear for our team; where we’re at and where we need to grow to. … We obviously got our tails kicked, but we have to move on from that. We have to continue to learn from those moments, but it’s time for us to move on and play our best football Friday night.”
Eastern Washington suffered a 31-21 road loss to Incarnate Word in its opener. The Cardinals are a perennial FCS playoff team.
The Eagles finished 4-8 overall last season with a 3-5 mark in Big Sky play.
“A really good football team in Eastern Washington coming into town,” Danielson said. “They’ve got everything they need to come in here and beat us on The Blue. That’s just the reality of college football. I believe we have everything we need to win on The Blue Friday night.”
Boise State and Eastern Washington have not faced off since 2000. The Broncos took care of business during the last meeting in Boise, 41-23.
Boise State has won 12 consecutive games at Albertsons Stadium, including the 2024 Mountain West championship game.
Game time: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Sept. 5
Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: FS1
