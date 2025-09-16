Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Air Force
Boise State begins Mountain West play on Saturday with a road trip to Air Force.
Kickoff between the Broncos (1-1) and Falcons (1-1, 0-1) is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time in Colorado Springs. The game will air live on CBS Sports.
In the latest odds from FanDuel, Boise State is a 10.5-point favorite (-105) over Air Force. The Broncos are -365 on the money line while the Falcons are +285.
The over/under is set at 51.5 points.
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson expects to receive a stiff test from the Falcons, who suffered a 49-30 road loss to Utah State last Saturday in their MWC opener.
“We know we’re going to get their absolute best,” Danielson said of Air Force during his Monday press conference. “They’re really hard to play at home, too. I know it’s going to be a packed-out house. I can’t say enough good things about Air Force, and enough respect for (head coach) Troy Calhoun and what he’s been able to do.”
Air Force is the only MWC team that utilizes a run-based, triple-option offense. The Falcons rank ninth nationally in rushing yards per game at 266.5.
“(Offensive coordinator) Mike Thiessen, I think he’s one of the best offensive minds in college football,” Danielson said. “Even seeing them evolve … obviously you have the triple-option attack. Then they’ve got some different downhill gap schemes, they’ve got perimeter schemes, they’ve got a play-action scheme that’s really hard to defend.
“They will always put you in conflict offensively, and that’s honestly what I respect so much about this offense. They are not just calling plays; they are calling to attack you. And defensively, we have to do a great job playing with great discipline. We have to make sure we do our job consistently. Because the second you don’t … it’s not going to be a three-yard gain, it’s going to be a touchdown.”
Boise State and Air Force last faced off in 2023 with the Broncos securing a 27-19 home victory.
