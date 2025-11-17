Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Colorado State
Despite scoring seven points apiece in its last two games, Boise State will enter Saturday’s home finale against Colorado State as a massive favorite.
The Broncos (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) are favored by 16.5 points over the Rams (2-8, 1-5). As of Monday mornings, Boise State is -880 on the moneyline while Colorado State is +580.
The over/under is set at 45.5 points.
Kickoff between the Broncos and Rams is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday. The game will air live nationally on FS1.
Boise State is coming off consecutive poor offensive performances in losses to Fresno State (30-7) and MWC-leading San Diego State (17-7). The Broncos have scored exactly seven points in all four losses this season.
After the San Diego State game, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson reaffirmed his support of first-year offensive coordinator Nate Potter.
“I have absolute confidence in Nate Potter,” Danielson said. “Absolute confidence in him, absolute confidence in our offensive staff. But obviously it’s not good enough right now, I’m not running from that … but I don’t lose the trust in our coaches. We’ve got to look at it, though.
“We’ve got to see what are we missing, what are we teaching, why are we not able to create more explosive plays? And we weren’t, and I have to see why we didn’t see some of those things and what maybe scared us away from them.”
The Broncos were down three offensive starters against the Aztecs: quarterback Maddux Madsen, leading receiver Chris Marshall and left guard Jason Steele. The status of all three is unknown heading into Saturday’s matchup with Colorado State.
The Rams fired head coach Jay Norvell last month following a home loss to Hawaii. Colorado State will enter Albertsons Stadium on a four-game losing streak.
FanDuel has listed early betting lines for the other five Week 13 MWC games: Hawaii at UNLV (-3.5), Nevada at Wyoming (-6.5), New Mexico (-2.5) at Air Force, Utah State at Fresno State (-2.5) and San Jose State at San Diego State (-10.5).
Boise State vs. Colorado State betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -16.5
Moneyline: Boise State -880, Colorado State +580
Over/under: 45.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 5-3-2, Colorado State 4-6
Game time: 5 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 22
Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: FS1
