Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Nevada
Coming off an important Mountain West victory over UNLV, Boise State has a quick turnaround to get ready for Friday night’s road matchup with Nevada.
Kickoff between the MWC-leading Broncos (5-2, 3-0) and Wolf Pack (1-6, 0-3) is slated for 8 p.m. Mountain time. The game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.
As of Monday morning, Boise State is favored by 21.5 points on the road. The Broncos opened as a 20.5-point favorite at Circa Sportsbook.
Boise State is a heavy -2100 favorite on the moneyline while Nevada is +1100. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.
The Broncos erupted for 56 points and 558 total yards in a 56-31 beatdown of previously undefeated UNLV (6-1, 2-1) last weekend. Dylan Riley ran for a career-high 201 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
“We made a real statement that we can compete with anybody,” Riley said after the win. “Regardless of whatever people say that we might lose or this or that, we don’t care about the outside noise. We just know what we’ve got going on and we’re going to go out there and dominate any team in front of us.”
Boise State ran all over a porous UNLV defense, tallying 294 rushing yards on 33 carries (8.9 yards per rush) as a team.
“Our offensive line played really good tonight, really good,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “They established the line of scrimmage. Our tight ends, receivers, blocked their tails off.”
Nevada has dropped five straight games following a 20-17 victory over FCS Sacramento State. The Wolf Pack scored a late touchdown to escape with its lone victory of the season.
Second-year head coach Jeff Choate’s team was competitive in recent road losses to Fresno State (20-17) and New Mexico (24-22).
DraftKings has also listed early betting lines for the other three Week 9 MWC games: Utah State at New Mexico (-2.5), San Diego State (-3.5) at Fresno State and Colorado State at Wyoming (-6).
Boise State vs. Nevada betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -21.5
Moneyline: Boise State -2100, Nevada +1100
Over/under: 51.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 5-1-1, Nevada 3-4
Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Oct. 24
Location: Mackay Stadium | Reno, Nevada
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Nevada live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings and Circa Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.