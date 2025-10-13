Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. UNLV
In what could be another Mountain West championship game preview, Boise State and UNLV will meet for the fourth time since December 2023 this weekend.
Kickoff between the Broncos (4-2, 2-0) and Rebels (6-0, 2-0) is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday. The game will air live on FS1 from Albertsons Stadium.
As of Monday morning, Boise State is favored by 11.5 points in a rematch of the last two MWC title games. The over/under is set at 62.5 points.
Boise State and UNLV had not faced off since the 2019 season when the Broncos secured the 2023 MWC title with a 44-20 victory at Allegiant Stadium. Head coach Spencer Danielson’s team prevailed in both meetings last season, including a 21-7 win on The Blue for the MWC championship.
The Broncos went on to receive the No. 3 overall seed for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff while UNLV represented the MWC in the LA Bowl.
The Rebels, who survived a 51-48 shootout with Air Force last Saturday, enter the week as one of 11 undefeated teams in FBS.
“The confidence the offense has to make plays when we needed them most, that’s what matters,” first-year UNLV head coach Dan Mullen said after the game. “Our coaching staff steers the ship, but to have the ability to (make plays) comes from within the locker room. That’s a credit to our guys.”
Boise State has won 15 straight games at Albertsons Stadium, matching Alabama for the longest active streak in the country.
“We put a premium on protecting The Blue,” Danielson said after Saturday’s 41-25 home win over New Mexico. “We have the best fan base in the country, and it matters to me, it matters to our team.”
FanDuel has also listed early betting lines for the other four Week 8 MWC games: San Jose State (+4.5) at Utah State, Wyoming (+5.5) at Air Force, Hawaii (+1.5) at Colorado State and Nevada (+10.5) at New Mexico.
Boise State vs. UNLV betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -11.5
Moneyline: Boise State -410, UNLV +315
Over/under: 62.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 4-1-1, UNLV 4-2
Game time: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 18
Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: FS1
