Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. UNLV in Mountain West championship game
For the third consecutive season, Boise State and UNLV will face off in the Mountain West championship game.
The Broncos (8-4, 6-2) and Rebels (10-2, 6-2) won a four-way computer rankings battle with fellow MWC regular-season co-champions New Mexico (9-3, 6-2) and San Diego State (9-3, 6-2) to earn a spot in the title game. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time on Friday at Albertsons Stadium.
Despite suffering a 56-31 loss at Boise State in October, the Rebels have opened as a 1.5-point road favorite. UNLV is -118 on the moneyline while Boise State is -102.
The over/under is set at 56.5 points.
The Boise State/UNLV trilogy began in Dec. 2023 with the Broncos earning a 44-20 victory at Allegiant Stadium to claim their first MWC title since 2019. In the aftermath of the win, interim coach Spencer Danielson was named the program’s full-time head coach.
Boise State defeated UNLV twice last season en route to the College Football Playoff, including a 21-7 win at Albertsons Stadium to capture a second straight MWC championship.
Back in October, the Broncos piled up 558 yards of total offense in a rout of the Rebels.
“We’re going to have to watch this film, and it is going to hurt, but it is what it is,” UNLV linebacker Marsel McDuffie said after the game. “This loss hurt, but we have to take it on the chin, learn from our mistakes … and make sure we’re doing our job, myself included.”
Boise State has played the last three games without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen, who suffered an unspecified lower leg injury during the team’s loss to Fresno State on Nov. 1. Madsen could be available to play against the Rebels.
Backup quarterback Max Cutforth had the best game of his young career on Saturday at Utah State, completing 26 of 49 passes for 341 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers in a 25-24 comeback victory.
UNLV has ripped off four straight wins after dropping consecutive games to Boise State and New Mexico.
Boise State vs. UNLV betting odds, TV channel
Spread: UNLV -1.5
Moneyline: UNLV -118, Boise State -102
Over/under: 56.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 6-4-2, UNLV 7-5
Game time: 6 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Dec. 5
Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: FOX
TV channel: FOX
