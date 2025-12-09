Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Washington in LA Bowl

Despite capturing a third straight Mountain West title last week, Boise State is a big underdog in Saturday’s LA Bowl matchup with Washington of the Big Ten.

The Huskies (8-4) are favored by 9.5 points over the Broncos (9-4) in the LA Bowl. Washington is -345 on the moneyline while Boise State is +275.

The over/under for Saturday’s game is set at 51.5 points. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at SoFi Stadium.

Boise State has won three straight games entering the LA Bowl, including a 38-21 home victory over UNLV in last week’s MWC title game. The Broncos have not won a conference title and a bowl game in the same season since 2017.

“I talked to our leadership today about (that stat),” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “That’s a big deal for this place. It hasn’t happened since (2017), so we’ve got our work cut out for us. But we’re very, very fired up for the matchup.”

The Huskies had last week off after falling to Oregon in their regular-season finale, 26-14. Washington finished with a 5-4 record in Big Ten play.

Second-year head coach Jedd Fisch said the Huskies do not expect to have any opt-outs for Saturday’s bowl game.

“We’re out here to win the game,” Fisch said. “We’re out here to play our best football, we’re going to challenge our team to play better than we have and see how good we can play on Saturday, and hope that we can channel all of that energy and enthusiasm up to play our best game.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating with our seniors in this final chapter for them. And then looking forward to seeing what it looks like between now and (when the transfer portal opens) with all the interesting things that are occurring in college football to try and keep our team together.”

Boise State vs. Washington betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Washington -9.5

Moneyline: Washington -345, Boise State +275

Over/under: 51.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 7-4-2, Washington 6-6

Game time: 6 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Dec. 13

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Washington live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: ABC

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.