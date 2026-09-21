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Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Western Michigan

Broncos are road favorites to close non-conference play
Bob Lundeberg|
Boise State running back Sire Gaines (26) celebrates with quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) and wide receiver Cam Bates.
Boise State running back Sire Gaines (26) celebrates with quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) and wide receiver Cam Bates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Boise State BroncosWestern Michigan Broncos

In another non-conference game with major College Football Playoff implications, Boise State (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will travel to Western Michigan (2-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time at Waldo Stadium. The game will air nationally on ESPN2. 

As of Monday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook lists Boise State as a seven-point favorite on the road. Boise State opened as a 7.5-point favorite on Sunday. 

Boise State is -290 on the moneyline while Western Michigan is +235. The over/under is set at 48.5 points. 

Western Michigan overcame an 0-3 start last year to capture the program’s first MAC title since 2016. Western Michigan finished the season with a 10-4 overall record.

The preseason favorite to defend its MAC championship in 2026, Western Michigan became the biggest story of Week 1 with a controversial 13-12 loss at No. 18 Michigan. The Wolverines were granted an extra play due to a stadium clock synchronization error and completed a walk-off 47-yard Hail Mary. 

Western Michigan bounced right back with victories over Monmouth and Rice and enters the week with the ninth-best odds to make the CFP among Group of Six teams at +2500. Boise State leads the Group of Six in the DraftKings CFP odds at +230.

Much like Western Michigan, Boise State opened the season with a competitive road loss to No. 20 Oregon followed by victories over Memphis (38-20) and South Dakota (38-24).

All eight Pac-12 teams will again be in action on Saturday. 

Here are the early betting lines for seven of the Pac-12’s Week 4 games. As of Monday morning, there is no betting line for Incarnate Word at Texas State. 

All times listed are Mountain time.

• San Diego State (+2.5) at Toledo, 10 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• Colorado State (+12.5) at UTSA, 10 a.m. (ESPNU)

• Boise State (-7) at Western Michigan, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

• Arizona at Washington State (+10), 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

• Troy at Utah State (-2.5), 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• Oregon State (-10.5) at UTEP, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

• Rice at Fresno State (-14.5), 8 p.m. (The CW)

Boise State vs. Western Michigan betting odds, TV channel 

Spread: Boise State -7

Moneyline: Boise State -290, Western Michigan +235

Over/under: 48.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 2-1, Western Michigan 2-1

Game time: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Sept. 26

Location: Waldo Stadium | Kalamazoo, Michigan

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Western Michigan live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: ESPN2

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

• If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

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