Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Western Michigan

In another non-conference game with major College Football Playoff implications, Boise State (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will travel to Western Michigan (2-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time at Waldo Stadium. The game will air nationally on ESPN2.

As of Monday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook lists Boise State as a seven-point favorite on the road. Boise State opened as a 7.5-point favorite on Sunday.

Boise State is -290 on the moneyline while Western Michigan is +235. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Western Michigan overcame an 0-3 start last year to capture the program’s first MAC title since 2016. Western Michigan finished the season with a 10-4 overall record.

The preseason favorite to defend its MAC championship in 2026, Western Michigan became the biggest story of Week 1 with a controversial 13-12 loss at No. 18 Michigan. The Wolverines were granted an extra play due to a stadium clock synchronization error and completed a walk-off 47-yard Hail Mary.

Western Michigan bounced right back with victories over Monmouth and Rice and enters the week with the ninth-best odds to make the CFP among Group of Six teams at +2500. Boise State leads the Group of Six in the DraftKings CFP odds at +230.

Much like Western Michigan, Boise State opened the season with a competitive road loss to No. 20 Oregon followed by victories over Memphis (38-20) and South Dakota (38-24).

All eight Pac-12 teams will again be in action on Saturday.

Here are the early betting lines for seven of the Pac-12’s Week 4 games. As of Monday morning, there is no betting line for Incarnate Word at Texas State.

All times listed are Mountain time.

• San Diego State (+2.5) at Toledo, 10 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• Colorado State (+12.5) at UTSA, 10 a.m. (ESPNU)

• Boise State (-7) at Western Michigan, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

• Arizona at Washington State (+10), 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

• Troy at Utah State (-2.5), 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• Oregon State (-10.5) at UTEP, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

• Rice at Fresno State (-14.5), 8 p.m. (The CW)

Boise State vs. Western Michigan betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -7

Moneyline: Boise State -290, Western Michigan +235

Over/under: 48.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 2-1, Western Michigan 2-1

Game time: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Sept. 26

Location: Waldo Stadium | Kalamazoo, Michigan

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Western Michigan live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: ESPN2

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

• If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.