What Boise State's Spencer Danielson, Dylan Riley said after 38-20 comeback win

In Saturday’s home opener against Memphis, Boise State didn’t surrender a second-half point and closed the non-conference game on a 35-3 scoring run en route to a 38-20 victory at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) piled up 357 yards on the ground and limited the Tigers (2-1, 0-0 American) to 135 rushing yards, 80 of which came on one Jaylin Carter touchdown run.

“I like the way the team went out there and finished,” said running back Dylan Riley, who ran for a career-high 206 yards on 19 carries.

Here are the highlights from Boise State’s postgame press conference with head coach Spencer Danielson and Riley.

Riley on his monster game

“The O Line did a phenomenal job. They were moving those big guys up front. And at that point, it’s just me trusting my read and just making my cuts.”

Riley on securing a signature win

“I would say we made a statement, but … we’ve still got a lot of games left. It’s only the second week. I would say there’s a lot more games to be played and we’ve still got more to show.”

Danielson on 35-3 closing run

“Very, very proud of this team. The biggest thing we talked about as a team this week is ‘Finish.’ And that’s not just the fourth quarter—that’s not even just the end of the second half—that’s every single snap, we’ve got to finish. We talk about run to the fight, stay in the fight, finish, and our guys did that tonight.

“It was 17-3 (quickly). And how we were able to come out of that, make plays … execution creates momentum. I’m really, really proud of our team for finding a way to do it.”

Danielson on rushing attack

“We ran the football really, really effectively tonight. Hats off to our offensive staff, hats off to our offensive line, tight ends, receivers. Dylan Riley had a great day, Sire Gaines had a great day. But when we talk about running the football, it’s all 11 all the time, and I’m proud of our guys.”

Danielson on defensive breakdowns, second-half improvement

“There’s a lot to get fixed. We gave up over 500 yards of offense as a defense; we’ve got to tighten that up. And shoot, three plays—without looking at it—that’s probably close to 300 yards that quickly. So just some things we’ve got to get fixed quickly.

“I’m proud of our defense finding a way to tighten it up in the second half. That’s big-time. That’s a really explosive offense, they use every inch of the field. We were able to find a way to get big-time stops, and hats off to them.”