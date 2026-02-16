Power Four transfer could have immediate role in Boise State’s talented backfield

Boise State has been active during the 2026 college football offseason, adding 18 transfers from the Division I, Division II and junior college ranks.

With spring practice set to begin next month, Boise State Broncos On SI is taking a look at the five transfer portal additions who are most likely to make an immediate impact as the Broncos transition from the Mountain West to the Pac-12.

The reborn Pac-12, which released its 2026 football schedule earlier this month, will be comprised of current members Oregon State and Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the MWC and Texas State of the Sun Belt. West Coast Conference power Gonzaga is also joining as a non-football member.

As Boise State gears up for a move to the Pac-12, we will begin our instant-impact transfer series with a breakdown of running back Juelz Goff.

Juelz Goff, running back (Pittsburgh)

While the Broncos return their top two running backs from last season in Dylan Riley (195 carries, 1,125 yards, 12 total touchdowns) and Sire Gaines (161 carries, 811 yards, nine total TDs), head coach Spencer Danielson used a three-man rotation last year to great success.

With Malik Sherrod (668 yards of total offense, six TDs) out of eligibility, Pittsburgh Juelz Goff could be Boise State’s third-down back in 2026.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound Goff cracked the Panthers’ running back rotation as a redshirt freshman last season, running for 270 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries. He also caught 12 passes for 93 yards.

Pittsburgh (8-5, 6-2) finished in a five-way tie for second place in the ACC.

Goff had a decorated prep career for Pennsylvania’s Central York High School, running for a program-record 3,761 yards. He had 1,623 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns during his senior season and was a Class 6A all-state selection.

Goff was rated the No. 60 overall running back prospect nationally and the No. 21 player in Pennsylvania for the class of 2024 by 247Sports. The three-star prospect signed with Pittsburgh over reported offers from Boston College, Duke and Rutgers, among others.

As a true freshman, Goff appeared in three games and compiled 99 yards of total offense. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

247Sports rates Goff as a three-star transfer portal prospect. He is the No. 590 overall portal prospect and the No. 49 running back in the portal.

While Goff is unlikely to beat out Gaines or Riley, he could slide right into Boise State’s running back rotation in 2026.

