Preseason coaches poll: Boise State lone Group of 5 team in top 25
After winning a second straight Mountain West title and reaching the College Football Playoff, Boise State finished ninth in the final USA Today coaches poll last year.
The Broncos will begin the 2025 season inside the top 25 of the coaches poll as head coach Spencer Danielson and company eye a return trip to the CFP.
Boise State checked in at No. 25 in the preseason coaches poll, which was released on Monday.
The Broncos finished 12-2 overall a season ago and were once again picked to win the Mountain West in the preseason media poll. Boise State placed 10 players on the preseason all-MWC team.
Led by Heisman Trophy contender Arch Manning at quarterback, Texas topped the preseason coaches poll for the first time in program history. The Longhorns reached the semifinals of last year’s CFP.
Ohio State, the reigning national champion, earned the No. 2 spot, followed by Penn State, Georgia and Notre Dame. The Irish, who fell to Ohio State in last year’s title game, host Boise State on Oct. 4.
Fifteen of the 25 teams in the preseason coaches poll are from the Big Ten and SEC. Boise State is the only Group of 5 representative in the poll.
UNLV, the MWC runner-up the last two seasons, received eight votes.
The Broncos are +176 to make a return trip to the CFP, well above fellow Group of 5 contenders Tulane (+790), Liberty (+920) and Memphis (+920).
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Here is the full preseason coaches poll (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. Texas (28)
2. Ohio State (20)
3. Penn State (14)
4. Georgia (3)
5. Notre Dame
6. Clemson (2)
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. LSU
10. Miami (FL)
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Ole Miss
16. SMU
17. Florida
18. Tennessee
19. Indiana
20. Kansas State
T-21. Texas A&M
T-21. Iowa State
23. BYU
24. Texas Tech
25. Boise State
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (221); Missouri (142); Louisville (126); USC (116); Utah (86); Baylor (76); Auburn (50); Iowa (49); Memphis (34); Army (33); Tulane (31); Georgia Tech (27); TCU (24); Nebraska (19); Syracuse (16); Washington (15); Navy (14); Arkansas (14); Duke (12); Colorado (12); Minnesota (11); UNLV (8); Florida State (8); Kansas (6); Vanderbilt (3); Buffalo (1)
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.