Projecting Boise State’s Week 1 depth chart for 2026 season
In this story:
In just over two months, new Pac-12 member Boise State will open the 2026 season with a stiff road test against Oregon.
The Ducks finished 13-2 overall last year and reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Boise State is coming off a 9-5 season and the program’s third consecutive Mountain West championship.
The Broncos and Ducks faced off in Week 2 of the 2024 season at Autzen Stadium with Oregon securing a narrow 37-34 victory on a last-second field goal. Both teams went on to reach the CFP.
In the latest odds from FanDuel, Oregon is a massive 24.5-point favorite over Boise State.
Here is a projected depth chart for Boise State on offense and defense ahead of the Oregon showdown.
Offense
Returning starters (6): Quarterback Maddux Madsen, running back Dylan Riley, wide receiver Ben Ford, left guard Jason Steele, right guard Roger Carreon, right tackle Daylon Metoyer
Departed starters (5): Wide receiver Chris Marshall, wide receiver Latrell Caples, tight end Matt Lauter, left tackle Kage Casey, center Mason Randolph
Projected depth chart
Quarterback
Maddux Madsen, senior
Cash Herrera, freshman OR Max Cutforth, junior
Running back
Dylan Riley, junior OR Sire Gaines, sophomore
Harry Stewart III, sophomore OR Juelz Goff, sophomore
X receiver
Rasean Jones, freshman
Akeem Wright, senior OR Qumonte Williams Jr., sophomore
Slot receiver
Ben Ford, senior
Quinton Brown, sophomore
Z receiver
Cam Bates, junior
Darren Morris, senior
Tight end
Matt Wagner, junior
Troy Grizzle, sophomore OR Austin Terry, senior
Left tackle
Tyler Ethridge, senior
Kyle Cox, junior
Left guard
Jason Steele, junior
Carson Rasmussen, junior
Center
Stewart Taufa, freshman
Zander Esty, junior
Right guard
Roger Carreon, senior
Jake Steele, senior
Right tackle
Daylon Metoyer, senior
Jacob Tracy, freshman
Defense
Returning starters (5): Defensive end Max Stege, Nose tackle David Latu, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebacker Boen Phelps, defensive back Jaden Mickey
Departed starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely, linebacker Marco Notarainni, cornerback A’Marion McCoy, cornerback Jeremiah Earby, safety Ty Benefield, safety Zion Washington
Projected depth chart
Defensive end
Max Stege, senior
Sterling Lane II, senior
Nose tackle
David Latu, senior
Lopez Sanusi, sophomore
Defensive tackle
Michael Madrie, junior
Mikaio Edward, junior
Edge rusher
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior
Roman Caywood, sophomore OR Bol Bol, sophomore
Middle linebacker
Jake Ripp, junior
Logan Brantley, junior OR Samuel Brooks, senior
Weakside linebacker
Boen Phelps, junior
Syncere Brackett-Lambey, sophomore
Cornerback
Jaden Mickey, senior
Demetrius Freeney Jr., senior
Cornerback
JeRico Washington Jr., junior
Sherrod Smith, junior OR Franklyn Johnson Jr., junior
Nickel
Roman Tillmon, junior
Arthur de Boachie, sophomore
Safety
Derek Ganter Jr., junior
Josiah Alanis, freshman
Safety
Travis Anderson, sophomore
Kyle Hall, junior
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob