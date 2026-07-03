Projecting Boise State’s Week 1 depth chart for 2026 season

In just over two months, new Pac-12 member Boise State will open the 2026 season with a stiff road test against Oregon.

The Ducks finished 13-2 overall last year and reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Boise State is coming off a 9-5 season and the program’s third consecutive Mountain West championship.

The Broncos and Ducks faced off in Week 2 of the 2024 season at Autzen Stadium with Oregon securing a narrow 37-34 victory on a last-second field goal. Both teams went on to reach the CFP.

In the latest odds from FanDuel, Oregon is a massive 24.5-point favorite over Boise State.

Here is a projected depth chart for Boise State on offense and defense ahead of the Oregon showdown.

Offense

Returning starters (6): Quarterback Maddux Madsen, running back Dylan Riley, wide receiver Ben Ford, left guard Jason Steele, right guard Roger Carreon, right tackle Daylon Metoyer

Departed starters (5): Wide receiver Chris Marshall, wide receiver Latrell Caples, tight end Matt Lauter, left tackle Kage Casey, center Mason Randolph

Projected depth chart

Quarterback

Maddux Madsen, senior

Cash Herrera, freshman OR Max Cutforth, junior

Running back

Dylan Riley, junior OR Sire Gaines, sophomore

Harry Stewart III, sophomore OR Juelz Goff, sophomore

X receiver

Rasean Jones, freshman

Akeem Wright, senior OR Qumonte Williams Jr., sophomore

Slot receiver

Ben Ford, senior

Quinton Brown, sophomore

Z receiver

Cam Bates, junior

Darren Morris, senior

Tight end

Matt Wagner, junior

Troy Grizzle, sophomore OR Austin Terry, senior

Left tackle

Tyler Ethridge, senior

Kyle Cox, junior

Left guard

Jason Steele, junior

Carson Rasmussen, junior

Center

Stewart Taufa, freshman

Zander Esty, junior

Right guard

Roger Carreon, senior

Jake Steele, senior

Right tackle

Daylon Metoyer, senior

Jacob Tracy, freshman

Defense

Returning starters (5): Defensive end Max Stege, Nose tackle David Latu, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebacker Boen Phelps, defensive back Jaden Mickey

Departed starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely, linebacker Marco Notarainni, cornerback A’Marion McCoy, cornerback Jeremiah Earby, safety Ty Benefield, safety Zion Washington

Projected depth chart

Defensive end

Max Stege, senior

Sterling Lane II, senior

Nose tackle

David Latu, senior

Lopez Sanusi, sophomore

Defensive tackle

Michael Madrie, junior

Mikaio Edward, junior

Edge rusher

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior

Roman Caywood, sophomore OR Bol Bol, sophomore

Middle linebacker

Jake Ripp, junior

Logan Brantley, junior OR Samuel Brooks, senior

Weakside linebacker

Boen Phelps, junior

Syncere Brackett-Lambey, sophomore

Cornerback

Jaden Mickey, senior

Demetrius Freeney Jr., senior

Cornerback

JeRico Washington Jr., junior

Sherrod Smith, junior OR Franklyn Johnson Jr., junior

Nickel

Roman Tillmon, junior

Arthur de Boachie, sophomore

Safety

Derek Ganter Jr., junior

Josiah Alanis, freshman

Safety

Travis Anderson, sophomore

Kyle Hall, junior

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.